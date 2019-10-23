76ers top Celtics 107-93 in 1st battle of East favorites

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons reacts to his dunk during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Philadelphia.

 Chris Szagola

PHILADELPHIA – Boston Celtics shooters appeared open Wednesday night.

But often, that look was deceiving. The long arm of a 76ers defender materialized almost out of nowhere to challenge the shot.

Philadelphia harassed Boston shooters and beat the Celtics 107-93 in the season opener for both teams before 20,422 fans at Wells Fargo Center.

Boston sank just 33 of 90 shots. Philadelphia outrebounded the Celtics 62-41.

“Had our defense not been our defense,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said, “we might have seen a different result. Our offense? We missed a lot of shots.”

Brown was right. The Sixers struggled with the ball, sinking just 7 of 29 shots from 3-point range. One of the most common sounds in the arena - especially in the first half - was the groan of fans after a Philadelphia shot rolled off the rim or missed the basket completely.

Luckily, Ben Simmons provided all the offense Philadelphia needed. He sank 11 of 16 shots, scored 24 points and had eight rebounds and nine assists. Sixers forward Tobias Harris scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, while center Joel Embiid contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Simmons attributed some of the Sixers offensive woes to opening night jitters.

“Everybody was a little bit nervous,” he said. “It’s a lot different when the lights come on. It’s much louder. Communication is a lot harder. But I’m happy with what the team did. I think everybody defensively was solid. Everybody stayed together.”

Wednesday began one of the most anticipated seasons in Sixers history.

The Sixers were touted in the preseason as a standout defensive team because of their overall height. With a starting lineup of the 7-foot Embiid, 6-10 Simmons, 6-8 Harris, 6-9 Al Horford and 6-5 Josh Richardson, Philadelphia can overwhelm opponents with their length.

The way the Sixers defended Boston guard Kemba Walker was especially impressive. Walker, who signed with Boston as a free agent in the offseason, scored 60 against Philadelphia when he played for the Charlotte Hornets last season.

On Tuesday, Richardson and 6-5 Sixers rookie swing man Matise Thybulle never gave the 6-0 Walker a moments rest.

Walker  finished 4 of 18 from the floor and scored 12 points, only two of them in the second half.

“I just tried to use my size advantage,” Richardson said. “I was trying to get my hands into his vision. It’s never easy shooting over that. He’s one of the best players in the league, and I was trying to make it tough on him.”

The Sixers put together two competent offensive stretches to take control of the game.

The first was a 19-2 run that turned a five-point deficit with 1 minute, 51 seconds left in the second quarter into a 62-50 lead with 7:50 left in the third quarter.

The second decisive run came when Boston had cut the Sixers’ lead to 77-73 with 9:31 left in the game.

After a timeout, Sixers reserve Furkan Korkmaz and Harris sank back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead back to 10.

Boston never challenged again.

“Those runs were huge for us,” Simmons said. “It’s very typical in the NBA that teams go on runs. We had to go out there swinging and we got there in the fourth quarter."

