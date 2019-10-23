PHILADELPHIA – Boston Celtics shooters appeared open Wednesday night.
But often, that look was deceiving. The long arm of a 76ers defender materialized almost out of nowhere to challenge the shot.
Philadelphia harassed Boston shooters and beat the Celtics 107-93 in the season opener for both teams before 20,422 fans at Wells Fargo Center.
Boston sank just 33 of 90 shots. Philadelphia outrebounded the Celtics 62-41.
“Had our defense not been our defense,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said, “we might have seen a different result. Our offense? We missed a lot of shots.”
Brown was right. The Sixers struggled with the ball, sinking just 7 of 29 shots from 3-point range. One of the most common sounds in the arena - especially in the first half - was the groan of fans after a Philadelphia shot rolled off the rim or missed the basket completely.
Luckily, Ben Simmons provided all the offense Philadelphia needed. He sank 11 of 16 shots, scored 24 points and had eight rebounds and nine assists. Sixers forward Tobias Harris scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, while center Joel Embiid contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Simmons attributed some of the Sixers offensive woes to opening night jitters.
“Everybody was a little bit nervous,” he said. “It’s a lot different when the lights come on. It’s much louder. Communication is a lot harder. But I’m happy with what the team did. I think everybody defensively was solid. Everybody stayed together.”
Wednesday began one of the most anticipated seasons in Sixers history.
The Sixers were touted in the preseason as a standout defensive team because of their overall height. With a starting lineup of the 7-foot Embiid, 6-10 Simmons, 6-8 Harris, 6-9 Al Horford and 6-5 Josh Richardson, Philadelphia can overwhelm opponents with their length.
The way the Sixers defended Boston guard Kemba Walker was especially impressive. Walker, who signed with Boston as a free agent in the offseason, scored 60 against Philadelphia when he played for the Charlotte Hornets last season.
On Tuesday, Richardson and 6-5 Sixers rookie swing man Matise Thybulle never gave the 6-0 Walker a moments rest.
Walker finished 4 of 18 from the floor and scored 12 points, only two of them in the second half.
“I just tried to use my size advantage,” Richardson said. “I was trying to get my hands into his vision. It’s never easy shooting over that. He’s one of the best players in the league, and I was trying to make it tough on him.”
The Sixers put together two competent offensive stretches to take control of the game.
The first was a 19-2 run that turned a five-point deficit with 1 minute, 51 seconds left in the second quarter into a 62-50 lead with 7:50 left in the third quarter.
The second decisive run came when Boston had cut the Sixers’ lead to 77-73 with 9:31 left in the game.
After a timeout, Sixers reserve Furkan Korkmaz and Harris sank back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead back to 10.
Boston never challenged again.
“Those runs were huge for us,” Simmons said. “It’s very typical in the NBA that teams go on runs. We had to go out there swinging and we got there in the fourth quarter."
How many games will the Sixers win 2019-20?
Philadelphia finished 51-31 last season.
That was with Amir Johnson being the team’s primary backup center. In the offseason, Philadelphia added signed free agent Al Horford to start at power forward and backup center Joel Embiid.
Philadelphia’s starting five of 6-foot-10 Ben Simmons, 6-6 Josh Richardson, 6-9 Tobias Harris, 6-10 Horford and 7-0 Embiid will overwhelm opponents.
The five are so tall and so long they can’t help but be one of the league’s best defensive teams.
“We are huge,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “We are going to play smash-mouth offense and bully-ball defense.
“I want the No. 1 seed.I think we’ve got high character people all over the place.”
Brown will get what he wants as the Sixers win at least 60 games for the first time since they finished 65-17 and won the NBA title in 1982-83.
Philadelphia finishes this season 61-21, good enough to not only claim the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference but also the NBA's best overall record.
How many 3-pointers will Ben Simmons shoot this season?
Simmons went 0 for 11 from 3-point range in 2017-18.
He was 0 for 6 from beyond the arc in 2018-19.
Simmons’ outside game is a constant topic among Sixers fans. One of the highlights of the preseason was when he took and made a 3-pointer against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions of China.
What does all this mean for 2019-20?
Simmons will take 17 3-pointers this season.
How many will he make?
Who knows?
Simmons is at least talking about his perimeter game something he didn’t always do in the past.
“I am confident to say I am not a great shooter,” Simmons said to reporters after a practice this week. “I am getting better, though. I lack something that I am not that great at, but other areas I am very great at. I run the floor as well as anybody. Physically, I can rebound the ball at 6-10. As a point guard, I can guard (point guard) through (center). I love getting better. I love spending time in the gym and building that confidence.”
Who will quickly emerge as a fan favorite and why?
This is probably the easiest of all the 2019-20 predictions.
Rookie guard Matisse Thybulle will fire up the crowd with his defensive energy.
The 6-5 Thybulle has already wowed his teammates with his ability to deflect passes and defend on the perimeter. He's also shown the ability to sink perimeter shots.
“I really like his energy,” Brown said, “and I really don’t want to water him down. I want him to just get into it. When he can do what he’s been doing, cause it’s really who he is, and make some perimeter shots, that’s quite unique.”
What regular season award will Embiid win?
Embiid will play in 62 games and average 28.5 points, 14.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
That won’t be good enough for the NBA MVP, however.
That will go to Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Embiid will get a consolation prize.
He will be the NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
“Joel is our crown jewel,” Brown said. “When he’s on the court, we are the best defensive team in the NBA by far.”
How far will the 76ers advance in the playoffs?
Anticipation will be high when the NBA playoffs begin next April.
In the opening round, the Sixers face the eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks.
Panic will set in after Hawks guard Trae Young scores 32 points to lead Atlanta to a 109-107 overtime win in Game 2. But the Sixers won’t be flustered and will win the series in five games.
One of the NBA’s greatest rivalries will then renew in the Eastern Conference semifinals as the Sixers face the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics.
Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum will push Philadelphia to the limit. The series goes seven. The difference is Game 7 is played in Philadelphia and Horford now plays for the Sixers instead of Boston.
Philadelphia advances as Embiid scores 42 points and grabs 23 rebounds in the deciding game.
In the Eastern Conference final, the Sixers meet a familiar face. They play Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
The Heat will trade for guard Chris Paul in late January and upset the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
But the Sixers are just too big for the Heat. Former Miami player Richardson will get the better of the older Butler and the Sixers win in six games.
Now it’s on to the finals where Los Angeles Lakers and their coach, Wildwood High School graduate Frank Vogel, await.
It won't end well for Philadelphia but many south of Exit 10 on the Garden State Parkway will be happy.
Lebron James and Anthony Davis of the Lakers will be too much for the Sixers. The series goes the distance, but Lakers will win Game 7 in Philadelphia 98-92 as James proves he has one more championship left in him.
After the game, Vogel will bring the Lawrence O’Brien Trophy to Wildwood where he’ll celebrate the championship with a drink at Mulligan’s Bar and Grill.
