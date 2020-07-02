Social media videos released during the COVID-19 pandemic showed a muscular and healthy looking Ben Simmons working out.
On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers star confirmed what the videos showed.
He is 100% healthy and ready to go when the NBA returns to play later this month at Walt Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida. In fact, Simmons said he feels better now than he did when the season began in October.
"We've beaten the best teams in the league, so we are ready to compete,” Simmons said on a Zoom video call with reporters Thursday. “We are a young, healthy team right now, so we are looking to grab this opportunity and go all the way. We know what we are capable of."
The Sixers began mandatory individual workouts Wednesday. Simmons had just worked out at Philadelphia's training facility in Camden before speaking with reporters Thursday.
When the virus shut the NBA down, the Sixers were 39-26 and the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers are scheduled to head to Orlando on Thursday. Philadelphia’s first of eight regular-season games in Orlando will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 against the Indiana Pacers.
Simmons missed the last eight games before the league was shut down in March after injuring his back in a Feb. 22 game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers describe the injury as a nerve impingement. Coach Brett Brown, in the spring, said the pain from the injury was so severe it made Simmons vomit.
Simmons’ status was one of Philadelphia’s biggest questions as play resumed. He is averaging 16.7 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds this season. Simmons is shooting a career-high 58.5% from the field and is leading the NBA in steals with a 2.1 average.
Simmons, because of his injury, was allowed to rehabilitate at the Sixers' training facility while the league was shut down. The social media videos taken during the break showed a more muscular Simmons working out and making some acrobatic dunks. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Simmons said he feels more explosive, an impressive statement considering he was already one of the NBA’s most dynamic players with the ball in the open court.
"I feel a lot more control when I'm out there on the floor, and I know what I'm capable of with my body,” he said. “It just feels very good and overall I feel like I'm back to 100%. It's a good feeling."
The Sixers need a healthy Simmons to compete for an NBA title. What makes Simmons so unique is his ability to do so many things. He plays point guard. He can be the power forward. Before his injury, the Sixers were starting to use him more as the screener in pick-and-roll plays.
“I feel comfortable just being on the floor,” Simmons explained. “Wherever you’re going to put me or whatever situation it is, I feel like my IQ is high enough to make plays.”
Simmons said he trusts NBA officials and veteran players such as Chris Paul and LeBron James to ensure conditions are safe for players in the Orlando. But some players have opted out of returning.
“This is our job,” Simmons said. “I don't have any problems with people who want to sit out. Everybody's personal stuff is different. Wherever my team is, I feel like it's my responsibility to go down there and represent Philadelphia in the highest way possible.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.