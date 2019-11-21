PHILADELPHIA – Ben Simmons caught a bounce pass from 76ers teammate Furkan Korkmaz in the right corner Wednesday night.
Simmons was open behind the 3-point line.
The fans raised their voices in anticipation.
Simmons shot without hesitation with 8 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first quarter.
The crowd roared as the 24 foot shots fell through net for Simmons first career NBA 3-pointer. Fans raised their arms over the heads and gave each other high fives.
The 3-pointer was the sizzle Simmons provided in Philadelphia’s 109-104 win over the New York Knicks.
The substance was the 18 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds he posted in 41 minutes as the Sixers rallied from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit for the win.
“I hate losing, hearing our fans boo. That annoys me also, that fuels the fire,” he said. “For me, I’m all about winning. However, I’ve got to get it done. I’m going to get it done.”
There’s no getting around it. The Simmons 3-pointer was a big deal.
Simmons nonchalantly handled questions about it after the game.
“It feels good,” he said. “You put work into something, and it pays off.”
The 3-pointer came in career game No. 173 for Simmons.
He was 0 for 17 from beyond the arc in the regular season and 0 for 1 in the postseason before Wednesday.
“If we are all honest,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said, “that is the first legitimate three that he has taken. He looked great.”
Simmons lack of perimeter shooting has been a constant topic of discussion during his NBA career.
“We need him to shoot and it was great to see him make it,” Sixers center Joel Embiid said. “He’s going to need to keep getting better and make it happen. I mean, it’s nothing special. We see it in practice.”
The 3-pointer overshadowed Simmons outstanding floor game.
Few players in the NBA combined his size and agility. It’s sometimes easy to forget the 6-foot-10 Simmons is in just his third NBA season.
Philadelphia (9-5) has failed to live up to expectations so far this season. Brown seems to be searching for the right combination of players. On Wednesday, he tried Korkmaz and then Shake Milton before finally getting a spark from backup point guard Trey Burke.
Philadelphia faces a big weekend with home games against the San Antonio Spurs (5-10) on Friday and the Miami Heat (10-3) on Saturday.
If the Sixers are to be an NBA title contender, they will need more efforts like Wednesday’s from Simmons.
And the occasional 3-pointer certainly wouldn't hurt.
“He’s 23 years old,” Brown said. “He’s gone from a college four-man, to an NBA point guard, to an NBA All-Star and was rewarded with a significant contract. His progression has been pretty good, so this is a small step, but a step, towards the other pieces of his growth. He’s growing as a point guard and that’s what I liked the most (Wednesday).”
