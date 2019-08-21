Dwayne Hendricks learned a lot about himself as a coach last season.
After his Cumberland Regional High School Colts failed to register a win in the 2018 campaign, the former New York Giant knew the first step would be to change his approach.
One way he’s doing that is by letting the kids be kids.
“(In) this generation, they like their free time,” said the 2004 Millville graduate. “It’s like, you have to give something to get something, so I decided to drop down the weight room days.”
The team now lifts three days a week as opposed to four like last summer, giving the players Fridays off so they can still be teenagers, Hendricks said.
He’s also figuring out how to be encouraging yet hard on his players.
“When I played, we got dog-cussed, and we never thought once to go home or say anything or do anything about it,” Hendricks said. “This generation, it’s, ‘If I get yelled at, I’m going to go in the tank, (and) I get down on myself.’
“So it’s just being mindful of trying to being encouraging and also being hard on them.”
The average week begins in the weight room Monday. There’s an optional weight room day Tuesday, and then the team does both field work and weight training Wednesday. The week ends with another weight room day Thursday.
So far, the coach said, this shift in culture is working out. By the end of last season, the team consisted of only 28 players (with at least seven being out due to injury). By mid-August this summer, around 40 players reported to training camp.
The team’s biggest improvement so far holds a special place in Hendricks’ heart.
“I got a line,” said Hendricks, who battled in the trenches as a defensive tackle all the way through Millville, the University of Miami and the Giants. “I got an (offensive) and a (defensive) line.
“(In my first three seasons), we would always average at least one or two guys who were under 220 pounds playing on the O-line. The lightest one is going to be our center this year, and he’s I think right at 220. Everyone else is at least 250.”
Returning lineman include senior left guard Christopher Rodriguez and junior Donovan Loatman. Sophomores Justin Moore and Arshaun Cuff are also expected to strengthen the line depth for the Colts.
Because the lineman position relies a lot on core and lower-body strength, the coach said squatting has been a heavy emphasis this summer.
And he’s very pleased with the results.
“They were squatting 340 to 400-plus (pounds) six times,” Hendricks said. “So that’s not even their true one-rep max.
“For me, it’s all about the squat.”
After an 0-9 2018 season, Hendricks sees a great deal of growth in maturity in his team. Now, the message is clear.
“Keep your head down and work,” Hendricks said, “(and) great things will happen.”
