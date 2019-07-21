Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Atlantic City Blackjacks Marvin Ross grabs an interception against the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Blackjacks Marvin Ross grabs an interception against the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Blackjacks Marvin Ross grabs a interception against the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Blackjacks’ inaugural season ended with a last-minute loss Sunday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
An announced crowd of 6,266, the team’s second largest home crowd of the season, saw the team suffer a 35-28 defeat to the Baltimore Brigade.
“Our fans gave us great support,” Blackjacks coach Ron James said. “When you have over 6,000 fans show up for what was basically a meaningless game, that meant a lot to us.”
The Brigade scored the winning touchdown with 47.6 seconds left in regulation when wide receiver Milton Williams caught a 20-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Shane Morris to break a 28-28 tie. Williams slammed into the padding at the back of the end zone but somehow managed to hold onto the football.
Thus ended a Blackjacks season that was both disappointing and encouraging.
The Blackjacks (4-8) failed to make the Arena Football League playoffs, finishing fifth in the six-team league. But they gained support in the stands as the season progressed. They averaged 5,430 fans for their six home games, including 6,685 for the last two contests.
“This was a great atmosphere all season,” wide receiver Antwane Grant said. “The fans gave us great energy the whole time with their support.”
Season-ending injuries to quarterbacks Randy Hippeard and Warren Smith hurt the Blackjacks’ bid to make the playoffs.
Hippeard was sidelined by a knee injury last month, and Smith went out with a foot injury. As a result, the Blackjacks on Sunday used two quarterbacks — Dennis Havrilla and E.J. Nemeth — who had been with the team for just one week and three practices.
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
PHOTOS from 2019 Atlantic City Blackjacks' season finale
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
“This is a quarterback-driven league, and when you lose your top two guys, it’s extremely difficult,” James said. “The two teams that didn’t make the playoffs (the Blackjacks and Columbus Destroyers) both dealt with injuries at that position. The four that did (Albany, Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore) were able to have their starters the entire season, and that makes a huge difference.”
Havrilla and Nemeth combined to complete 18 of 29 passes for 213 yards with three TDs and two interceptions.
Grant caught all three TD passes and had seven receptions for 102 yards. He finished the season with 79 receptions for 1,161 yards and 18 TDs and is considered a candidate for the AFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
“We had two new quarterbacks, so everybody tried to step up their game and do their part to help them out,” Grant said.
Havrilla, who last played with the High Country Grizzlies in the National Arena League in 2017, started Sunday and went 9 for 16 for 112 yards, one TD and an interception.
Nemeth took over in the second half and went 9 for 13 for 101 yards, two TDs and an interception. He also ran for a touchdown.
“I was visiting my brother down in Charlotte when the Blackjacks called,” Nemeth said. “I played six games for the New York Streets (of the National Arena League) this year, but I had been retired for four or five years before that. It’s nice to know this old bull still has something left.”
Sunday’s game marked Nemeth’s second visit to Boardwalk Hall this year.
He was also at the arena in March as head wrestling coach at Notre Dame High School in Lawrence Township.
“Notre Dame had never had a wrestler qualify for states until this year, when one of girl wrestlers, Angelina Romero, made it and wound up placing second in her weight class (118 pounds),” Nemeth said. “It was cool to come back and play here.”
