EGG HARBOR CITY — Lynden Trail wanted some time away from football after his rookie year with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League in 2018.
During his time off from the game, Trail bonded with family and friends. He also worked with at-risk kids at the John F. Kennedy Middle School in his hometown of Suffolk, Virginia.
“I was trying to get them to understand that anything is possible if you believe in God and work hard,” said Trail, who worked as an in-school charter education coordinator at the school. “If you stay the course, you can accomplish anything. If I changed one or two kids’ life, I did God’s work.”
A few months after the CFL season, Trail realized he wanted to return to the field. Trail had never considered the Arena Football League, but that changed when several teams, including the Atlantic City Blackjacks, approached him.
“I didn’t know what my position would be here,” said Trail, who had played offense and defense at Norfolk State University in Virginia and now plays the D-line for the Blackjacks.
“But I felt comfortable with (Blackjacks’ coach Ron) James and the coaching staff and ended up in Atlantic City.”
Through eight games, Trail has made 121/2 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Trail and the Blackjacks (3-5) play the first-place Albany Empire (7-1) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Times Union Center.
“He is starting to understand the game and wants to become more of a leader,” Atlantic City defensive coordinator Sergio Gilliam said. “He is a great person and does what’s asked of him.”
The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Trail had always played linebacker, including on the practice squads of the 2015 Houston Texans, the 2016 Washington Redskins and the 2017 Los Angeles Rams. The Redskins also put him on the active roster in 2016.
The AFL is an offensive-driven league, and the quarterbacks have quicker releases, which makes pass rushing difficult.
“It’s definitely a quicker pace (in the AFL),” said Trail, who is studying for his masters degree in cybersecurity from East Coast Polytechnic Institute. “The angles are a lot different from the outdoor game, and so are the rules. I’m still trying to get acclimated and adjusted to what’s going on.”
The Blackjacks fell to fifth place in the AFL with a loss to the Philadelphia Soul last weekend. They are one game behind Philadelphia (4-4) for the final playoff spot with only four regular-season games remaining.
“We have a lot of young guys on this team, but this far into the season, nobody is a rookie anymore,” Gilliam said. “You can expect a great team out of Albany. So, we just have to go in and play Blackjacks football.”
The Blackjacks are 0-4 on the road this season.
“I really feel we have a great game plan,” Trail said. “It’s just up to us to put it into work. Our coaches do a great job of breaking down film and putting us in great positions, so it’s up to us as players to capitalize on that.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.