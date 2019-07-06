ATLANTIC CITY — A gritty performance Saturday night wasn't enough to give the Atlantic City Blackjacks a victory.
Philadelphia Soul quarterback Dan Raudabaugh threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Darius Prince with 13.3 seconds left to give the Soul a 50-45 victory in front of the biggest crowd of the season at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
An announced crowd of 7,104 watched an exciting game that featured six lead changes just in the fourth quarter.
"I challenged our team to give me four quarters and that's just what they did," Blackjacks coach Ron James said. "That was two good teams out there. Unfortunately, they just made one more play than we did."
The defeat could wind up costing the Blackjacks a playoff spot.
Albany (8-2), the Soul (7-4) and Baltimore (6-4) have all clinched playoff berths. The Blackjacks (4-7) are currently in fifth place, one and a half games behind fourth-place Washington (5-5).
In order to reach the playoffs, the Blackjacks need to beat Baltimore in their regular-season finale at Boardwalk Hall on July 21 and Washington must lose its final two games against Baltimore on July 13 and Columbus on July 20, respectively.
"Any loss is tough, but this one really hurt us," James said. "The fact that we no longer control our own destiny and have to depend on other teams to lose is brutal."
The Blackjacks have their bye next week, which will allow them to deal with some injuries.
Quarterback Warren Smith Jr., a Lacey Township High School graduate who now teaches and coaches at the school, suffered a right foot injury in the fourth quarter Saturday when he jammed his foot while scrambling.
Smith was limping badly for the rest of the game, which may have contributed to a pick-six interception that gave the Soul a 44-37 lead with 2:29 remaining. But he rebounded with a touchdown pass to Antwane Grant with 30 seconds to go. Grant then scored on a 2-point conversion to put the Blackjacks ahead 45-44.
"I call Warren 'The Guru,'" Grant said. "He was hurt, but he just told us he was going to do what he had to do to help us. You've got to love playing with a guy like that."
Smith played through the injury and wound up completing 22 of 33 passes for 306 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions and also ran for a TD.
He was clearly in pain down the stretch. He hopped onto the field on one foot before the start of the final drive, which ended with a Hail Mary pass falling incomplete in the end zone.
Smith was hurt to the point where injured quarterback Randy Hippeard, who has been sidelined for the last three games with a knee injury, went into the locker room to put on a pair of shoulder pads and his jersey in case he needed to play.
"Randy went back and got dressed in case we needed him in an emergency situation," James said. "But Warren was able to stay out there and he really battled. The entire team battled out there."
Note: Ron Jaworski, President of the Arena League's Executive Committee, said Saturday the Blackjacks will return to Boardwalk Hall for the 2020 season.
"We'll definitely be back," Jaworski said in a brief conversation at halftime. "We've got big things planned for Atlantic City."
