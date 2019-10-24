ATLANTIC CITY — The second annual Boardwalk Battle collegiate basketball tournament will be held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City Dec. 20 and 21.
The semifinals will be played Dec. 20. Drexel University will play Quinnipiac University at 4:30 p.m. followed by Bowling Green State University vs. Norfolk State University at 7:00 p.m.
The final is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m.
Bowling Green features Wildwood Catholic graduate Caleb Fields.
"We are very excited about our trip to Atlantic City. Not only will we be able to get Caleb Fields, Daeqwon Plowden and Matiss Kulackovskis home for games, but it will also give us another opportunity to play in a tournament format," said Michael Huger, Bowling Green head coach. "With our ties to the East Coast, it will be fun to play neutral site games in front of a great crowd. When we look at our schedule, the Boardwalk Battle is something we are really looking forward to."
The Boardwalk Battle Tournament Championship and MVP awards will be presented at the conclusion of the second day.
Single-day tickets start at $25; Two-Day tickets are also available
