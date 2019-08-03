PHILLIES

Phillies Bobby Abreu during first inning at bat that yielded a two run home run. Fri. 4/5/02 Philadelphia Phillies host Florida Marlins for season opener at Veteran’s Stadium in Philadelphia.

 BEN FOGLETTO

PHILADELPHIA - Bobby Abreu had the Phillies in his heart and champagne in his hand when Philadelphia won the 2008 World Series.

Abreu wasn't on the team, but the outfielder sat in his Marlton home with a bottle of champagne and watched the Phillies beat the Tampa Bay Rays. Abreu played for the Phillies from 1998-2006. Almost all the players on the 2008 team were former teammates.

"I know how hard they worked, Abreu said. "I was a part of it. I have Phillies in my heart. I wasn't there at that moment. But I was at my house celebrating."

The Phillies will induct Abreu into the club's Wall of Fame on Saturday night. Abreu batted .303 with 195 home runs and 254 stolen bases in nine Philadelphia seasons.

"It means a lot to be a part of history," Abreu said of the induction.

But Abreu - despite his talent - remains a polarizing player in Philadelphia history.

Some fans objected to the way Abreu played. He was criticized for his cool demeanor and chastised for not crashing into outfield walls to try to catch fly balls.

Fans also remember that the Phillies playoff run from 2007-11 came after he was traded to the New York Yankees in July 2006.

But in many ways, Abreu was ahead of his time. In today's world of analytics, Abreu's value skyrockets.

His Phillies WAR (wins above replacement) of 47.2 ranks sixth in team history ahead of Jimmy Rollins (46.4).

Abreu's career Philadelphia onbase percentage of .416 is fourth in team history. His career Phillies OPS of .928 is second only to Hall of Famer Chuck Klein (.935) in team history. Abreu had seven straight seasons (1999-2005) of at least 20 home runs and 100 walks.

"Some guys steal bases," Abreu said, "and some them hit homers. But you put all of those things together, and I think you get more credit."

Abreu began his career with the Houston Astros where he played just 74 games in two seasons.

Tampa selected him in the 1997 expansion draft and then traded him to the Phillies for shortstop Kevin Stocker.

"I give credit to (then Phillies general manager) Ed Wade," Abreu said. "He's the one that brought me here. He believed in me. I was looking forward to being on the field every day. He was the one to give me the opportunity."

In addition to the Yankees, after leaving Philadelphia, Abreu played for the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers and the New York Mets. He finished his career with 2,470 hits, 400 stolen bases and 288 home runs.

"My best times of my career, my greatest years, I did it here with Philly," Abreu said. "I feel like I'm a Phillie and a Phillie family (member)."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments