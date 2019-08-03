PHILADELPHIA - Bobby Abreu had the Phillies in his heart and champagne in his hand when Philadelphia won the 2008 World Series.
Abreu wasn't on the team, but the outfielder sat in his Marlton home with a bottle of champagne and watched the Phillies beat the Tampa Bay Rays. Abreu played for the Phillies from 1998-2006. Almost all the players on the 2008 team were former teammates.
"I know how hard they worked, Abreu said. "I was a part of it. I have Phillies in my heart. I wasn't there at that moment. But I was at my house celebrating."
The Phillies will induct Abreu into the club's Wall of Fame on Saturday night. Abreu batted .303 with 195 home runs and 254 stolen bases in nine Philadelphia seasons.
"It means a lot to be a part of history," Abreu said of the induction.
15. Johnny Callison
1960-69 OF
A four-time All Star with the Phillies, the outfielder hit 185 home runs and knocked in 666 runs in in his 10 Philadelphia seasons.
14.
Bobby Abreu 1998-2006 OF
A two-time All-Star, Abreu batted ,303 with 195 home runs and a .416 on-base percentage in nine Philadelphia seasons.
5
13.
Jim Bunning 1964-68 and 1970-71 P
Bunning is famous for throwing a perfect game on Father’s Day in 1964. He was 89-73 with a 2.93 ERA in six Phillies seasons.
12.
Dick Allen 1963-69 and 1975-76 1B
Allen was the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year. He was a three-time All Star with the Phillies and batted .290 with 204 home runs in nine Philadelphia seasons.
11.
Curt Schilling 1992-2000 P
Schilling was 101-78 with a 3.35 ERA for the Phillies. He made three All-Star appearances and was the MVP of the 1993 National League Championship Series.
10.
Cole Hamels 2006-15 P
Hamels was the MVP of the 2008 National League Championship Series and World Series. He was 114-90 with a 3.30 ERA in 10 Philadelphia seasons.
9.
Richie Ashburn 1948-1959 OF
Ashburn batted .311 and had 2,217 hits for the Phillies.
8. Chuck Klein
1928-33, 1936-39, and 1940-44 OF
Nicknamed the Hoosier Hammer, Klein won the 1932 NL MVP. He batted .326 and his 243 home runs with the Phillies.
7. Grover Cleveland Alexander
1911-17 and 1930 P
Alexander was 190-91 with 61 shutouts and a 2.18 ERA in eight Philadelphia seasons.
6.
Chase Utley 2003-15 2B
Utley made five straight All Star teams from 2006-10. Utley scored at least 100 runs from 2006-09 and knocked at least 100 runs from 2005-08.
5 .
Jimmy Rollins 2000-14 SS
The best shortstop in Phillies history. He won the 2007 NL MVP. Rollins holds the Phillies record with 2,306 hits. He also won four gold gloves.
4.
Ryan Howard 2004-16 1B
A force in the middle of the lineup for a team that won five straight NL East titles from 2007-11. He was the 2005 NL Rookie of the Year and the 2006 NL MVP. From 2006-2011, Howard averaged 44 home runs and 133 RBIs.
3.
Robin Roberts 1948-1961 P
The hall of Fame pitcher was 234-199 with the Phillies. He won at least 20 games from 1950-55.
2.
Steve Carlton 1972-1985 P
The left-hander was 241-161 and won four Cy Young awards with the Phillies.
1.
Mike Schmidt 1972-1989 3B
One of the best third baseman in baseball history, Schmidt hit 548 career home runs and won three MVP awards.
But Abreu - despite his talent - remains a polarizing player in Philadelphia history.
Some fans objected to the way Abreu played. He was criticized for his cool demeanor and chastised for not crashing into outfield walls to try to catch fly balls.
Fans also remember that the Phillies playoff run from 2007-11 came after he was traded to the New York Yankees in July 2006.
But in many ways, Abreu was ahead of his time. In today's world of analytics, Abreu's value skyrockets.
His Phillies WAR (wins above replacement) of 47.2 ranks sixth in team history ahead of Jimmy Rollins (46.4).
Abreu's career Philadelphia onbase percentage of .416 is fourth in team history. His career Phillies OPS of .928 is second only to Hall of Famer Chuck Klein (.935) in team history. Abreu had seven straight seasons (1999-2005) of at least 20 home runs and 100 walks.
"Some guys steal bases," Abreu said, "and some them hit homers. But you put all of those things together, and I think you get more credit."
Abreu began his career with the Houston Astros where he played just 74 games in two seasons.
Tampa selected him in the 1997 expansion draft and then traded him to the Phillies for shortstop Kevin Stocker.
"I give credit to (then Phillies general manager) Ed Wade," Abreu said. "He's the one that brought me here. He believed in me. I was looking forward to being on the field every day. He was the one to give me the opportunity."
In addition to the Yankees, after leaving Philadelphia, Abreu played for the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers and the New York Mets. He finished his career with 2,470 hits, 400 stolen bases and 288 home runs.
"My best times of my career, my greatest years, I did it here with Philly," Abreu said. "I feel like I'm a Phillie and a Phillie family (member)."
