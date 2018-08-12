|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Hoskins lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Williams rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|Cabrera ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|e-Bour ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Arrieta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.139
|a-Kingery ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Knapp ph-c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|2
|5
|10
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski cf-rf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Renfroe lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Galvis ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.237
|Villanueva 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Spangenberg 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.243
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|b-Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Ellis ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Makita p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|9
|9
|6
|6
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|030—3
|6
|2
|San Diego
|104
|000
|13x—9
|9
|2
a-struck out for Arrieta in the 6th. b-struck out for Lucchesi in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Morgan in the 8th. d-out on sacrifice fly for Maton in the 8th. e-singled for Loup in the 9th.
E—Franco (10), Davis (1), Jankowski (2), Spangenberg (5). LOB—Philadelphia 6, San Diego 6. 2B—Williams (9), Santana (19). HR—Galvis (8), off Arrieta. RBIs—Williams (46), Santana (66), Hosmer (47), Galvis 4 (48), Ellis (14). SB—Jankowski 4 (19), Galvis (6), Spangenberg (6). SF—Ellis. S—Spangenberg.
Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 2 (Santana, Cabrera); San Diego 4 (Renfroe, Hedges, Lucchesi 2). RISP—Philadelphia 1 for 5; San Diego 3 for 13.
Runners moved up—Williams, Renfroe, Hosmer. GIDP—Franco, Renfroe.
DP—Philadelphia 1 (Cabrera, Hernandez, Santana); San Diego 1 (Galvis, Spangenberg, Hosmer).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, L, 9-7
|5
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|81
|3.33
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|3.58
|Morgan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|21
|4.54
|Davis
|1-3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|12
|4.30
|Loup
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.91
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, W, 6-6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|94
|3.45
|Castillo
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|35
|3.48
|Maton
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.21
|Makita
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.83
Inherited runners-scored—Loup 1-1, Maton 2-1. PB—Hedges (3).
Umpires—Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T—3:20. A—26,930 (42,445).
