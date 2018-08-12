Galvis, Jankowski lead Padres past Phillies 9-3

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera, left, leaps over San Diego Padres' Austin Hedges, right, after tagging Hedges out while he was trying to reach home from third on a wild pitch during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 The Associated Press
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b201020.263
Hoskins lf310011.253
Williams rf411102.263
Santana 1b401102.215
Cabrera ss300011.272
Franco 3b402001.279
Quinn cf400000.259
Alfaro c300001.249
Davis p000000.000
Loup p000000---
e-Bour ph101000.229
Arrieta p100001.139
a-Kingery ph100001.223
Garcia p000000---
Morgan p000000---
c-Knapp ph-c110010.217
Totals31362510
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Jankowski cf-rf332020.260
Hosmer 1b512100.254
Renfroe lf500001.246
Reyes rf300000.248
Margot cf100000.250
Hedges c311010.262
Galvis ss422401.237
Villanueva 3b311012.231
Spangenberg 2b110021.243
Lucchesi p201001.083
b-Pirela ph100001.253
Castillo p000000.000
Maton p000000---
d-Ellis ph000100.285
Makita p000000.000
Totals3199667
Philadelphia000000030—362
San Diego10400013x—992

a-struck out for Arrieta in the 6th. b-struck out for Lucchesi in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Morgan in the 8th. d-out on sacrifice fly for Maton in the 8th. e-singled for Loup in the 9th.

E—Franco (10), Davis (1), Jankowski (2), Spangenberg (5). LOB—Philadelphia 6, San Diego 6. 2B—Williams (9), Santana (19). HR—Galvis (8), off Arrieta. RBIs—Williams (46), Santana (66), Hosmer (47), Galvis 4 (48), Ellis (14). SB—Jankowski 4 (19), Galvis (6), Spangenberg (6). SF—Ellis. S—Spangenberg.

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 2 (Santana, Cabrera); San Diego 4 (Renfroe, Hedges, Lucchesi 2). RISP—Philadelphia 1 for 5; San Diego 3 for 13.

Runners moved up—Williams, Renfroe, Hosmer. GIDP—Franco, Renfroe.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (Cabrera, Hernandez, Santana); San Diego 1 (Galvis, Spangenberg, Hosmer).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Arrieta, L, 9-7585524813.33
Garcia100013213.58
Morgan101010214.54
Davis1-313110124.30
Loup2-300010154.91
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lucchesi, W, 6-6620036943.45
Castillo11-312222353.48
Maton2-321101183.21
Makita110001116.83

Inherited runners-scored—Loup 1-1, Maton 2-1. PB—Hedges (3).

Umpires—Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T—3:20. A—26,930 (42,445).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.