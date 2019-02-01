Cape-Atlantic League Boys Select 8
The Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball tournament begins Feb. 15. The final is slated for February 23. Wildwood Catholic is the defending champion.
Eight teams make the field. The top two teams in each of the league’s three divisions automatically qualify. There are also two wild-card berths.
What follows is a look at the tournament field through Thursday’s games.
1. Wildwood Catholic (17-1): Crusaders almost certainly will by the No. 1 seed.
2 St, Augustine (13-2): Hermits have won seven straight.
3. Pleasantville (13-5): Greyhounds beat St. Joe 80-73 on Jan. 23 and lost at home to St. Augustine 64-61 on Jan. 3.
4. Millville (16-3): Thunderbolts beat Mainland 56-48 on Dec. 14 and St. Joe 54-49 on Jan. 7.
5. Mainland Regional (14-4): Mustangs lead the National Division
6. St. Joseph (12-3): Wildcats beat Atlantic City 87-42 on Dec. 14.
7. Ocean City (13-3): Red Raiders have a win over Mainland are in second place in the National Division. Ocean City lost to Atlantic City 63-58 on Dec. 16.
8. Lower Cape May (14-4): Caper Tigers are currently in third place in the National Division.
The Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball tournament begins Feb. 15. The final is slated for February 23. Wildwood Catholic is the defending champion.
Eight teams make the field. The top two teams in each of the league’s three divisions automatically qualify. There are also two wild-card berths.
What follows is a look at the tournament field through Thursday’s games:
1. Mainland Regional (15-2): Mustangs are undefeated in the CAL.
2. Ocean City (12-4): Red Raiders lost twice to Mainland Regional but beat Atlantic City 45-42 on Dec. 16.
3. Atlantic City (10-5): Vikings lead the American Division . Atlantic City also beat Middle Township 51-50 on Jan. 4.
4. Middle Township (13-4): Panthers lead the United Division.
5. ACIT (13-3): Red Hawks have a win over Atlantic City.
6. Wildwood Catholic (15-3): Crusaders are in second place in the United Division.
7. Oakcrest (12-4): Falcons losses are to Mainland, Ocean City and ACIT. They are undefeated against the rest of the CAL.
8. Vineland (10-5): Fighting Clan currently with slight edge over Egg Harbor Township and Absegami for the final spot.
