MAYS LANDING — The Ocean City High School football coaches selected junior defensive back Brady Rauner as one of the team’s co-captains for Saturday’s game against Oakcrest.
“(Brady) does all the right things on Tuesday and Wednesday that nobody sees,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said.
Rauner did a lot of things right Saturday that everybody saw.
He intercepted two passes to propel the Red Raiders to a 34-7 win over Oakcrest in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game. The win boosted Ocean City’s Group IV playoff chances and put the Red Raiders (6-1) in position to win the division title.
“I was really excited about (being named captain),” Rauner said. “I knew it was time to step up and be there for my teammates when they needed me.”
Rauner’s first interception set up an Ocean City first-quarter touchdown. His second stopped a potential Oakcrest scoring drive in the fourth quarter.
Each week Ocean City names a player to be one of the co-captains. On Thursday after practice, Smith told Rauner he would get that honor against Oakcrest.
“It’s just about busting your tail every week,” Rauner said.
Rauner wasn’t Ocean City’s only standout. Junior quarterback Joe Repetti ran for two scores and completed 14 of 20 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Jake Schneider caught seven passes for 112 yards.
The Red Raiders immediately took control of the game in the first quarter.
Ocean City kicked off to Oakcrest and limited the Falcons to three plays and a punt. On third down, Rauner dropped an apparent interception that hit him right in the hands.
“You know what they say,” Rauner said with a laugh, “if you can’t catch, you go play defensive back.”
The situation still worked out in Ocean City’s favor, however, as the Oakcrest punt traveled just 12 yards, giving the Red Raiders the ball at the Falcons’ 28-yard line.
Ocean City took advantage of the good field position with a seven-play scoring drive. Repetti connected with tight end Brad Jamsion on a 5-yard TD pass to put the Red Raiders up 6-0 four minutes into the game.
On Oakcrest’s next possession, Rauner did make an interception off a deflection to give the Red Raiders the ball at the Falcons’ 34. Rauner caught the ball flat on his back.
It didn’t take Ocean City long to capitalize on the turnover.
Rauner’s interception catch was impressive, but his teammate Brain Beckmann topped it.
Two plays after the pick, Repetti threw a 35 TD pass to Beckmann, who made a diving catch in the back of the end zone near the goal post. Ocean City maintained at least a two-touchdown lead for the rest of the contest.
“That was a heck of a catch,” Repetti said. “I threw it over the top to Beckmann. I thought it was a little bit out of his reach, but he dove with outstretched arms, (caught it) and landed on the ball, too. It knocked the wind out him. He couldn’t even talk.”
Saturday’s win set up Ocean City’s biggest game of the season. The Red Raiders will play at rival Mainland Regional (7-0) at 6 p.m. Friday. Ocean City can cinch the division title and probably earn a home Group IV playoff game with a win over the Mustangs.
Ocean City and Mainland are located across the bay from each other and are rivals in every sport.
“It’s the battle from the bridge,” Rauner said. “We’re really psyched up. We just had to make sure we finished business (Saturday) before we get ready for (Mainland).”
Ocean City 20 7 7 0 – 34
Oakcrest 0 7 0 0 – 7
FIRST QUARTER
OC – Jamison 5 pass from Repetti (kick blocked)
OC – Beckmann 35 pass from Repetti (McGonigle kick)
OC – Repetti 1 run (McGonigle kick)
SECOND QUARTER
OK – Terrones 29 pass from Casanova (Connelly kick)
OC – I. Wilson 3 run (McGonigle kick)
THIRD QUARTER
OC – Repetti 7 run
Records: Ocean City 6-1; Oakcrest (2-6)
