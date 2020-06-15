The Eagles lost one of their top players Monday.
Right guard Brandon Brooks tore his left Achilles tendon while working out at NovaCare Complex and will miss the entire 2020 season.
Brooks confirmed the injury on his twitter account Monday night.
"So I guess now that news is out yes I tore my other Achilles but when life gives you lemons you make lemonade,” he tweeted. “I’ll be back and better than ever. Appreciate the love."
Brooks, 30, has been named to three straight Pro Bowls. He has been troubled by injuries the past two seasons.
He tore his right Achilles in a playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints in January of 2019.
Brooks injured his shoulder in the 2019 regular season finale against the New York Giants. Brooks was allowed to be working out at NovaCare because he was rehabbing the shoulder injury.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson is scheduled for a video conference call with reporters Tuesday morning.
