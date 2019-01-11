D.J. Campbell scored his 1,000th career point, but Egg Harbor Township won this Cape-Atlantic League American Division game 75-67 Friday night.
Campbell entered the game needing seven points to reach the milestone. He achieved when he sank a first quarter free throw. Campbell became the first Vineland male player since Marcus Ware in 2009 to reach 1,000 points.
Jordan Sweeney led EHT with 23 points, while Isaih Walsh added 17.
Ethan Dodd had 15 points for Egg Harbor, while Michael Dodd and J.J. German each scored 10.
Vineland is 5-2, while EHT improved to 7-6.
SOUTHERN REG. 51,
JACKSON MEM. 45,
Cole Markley scored 15 points with four assists to lead Southern Regional (3-8) in a victory against Jackson Memorial in a Shore-Conference A-South Division boys basketball game.
Ben Ridgway totaled 12 points with four 3-pointers and one assist for the Rams while Jay Silva scored 10 points along with seven rebounds and three assists. Vinnie Deck added six points and six rebounds. Johnny Tilton and Cole Robinson added four points apiece.
Micah Wallace scored a game-high 20 points for Jackson Memorial (6-5).
Jackson: 13 4 10 18−45
Southern: 6 14 13 18−51
St. Joseph 79, Cape May Tech 43
Marcellus Ross scored 25 points to lead the Wildcats to the win in this Cape-Atlantic League United Division game. St. Joe (8-1) is No. 4 in The Press Elite 11 ranking. Ian Brown added 11 points, while Alanas Urbonas scored nine for the Wildcats.
Josh Wright sparked Cape May Tech with 30 points.
Millville 56, Cumberland Regional 34
Eddie Jamison scored 16 points lead the winners in this Cumberland County rivalry game. Millville (9-2) is No. 11 in The Press Elite 11 ranking. Rynell Lawrence added nine points for Millville. Jamere Muschette led Cumberland (2-8) with 11.
Millville 12 10 18 16 – 56
Cumberland 5 12 8 9 – 34
MV – Jamison 16, Lawrence 9, Green 6, Washington 4, Etter 7, A. Green 7, Powell 7
CR – Muschette 11, Stubbs 4, Robinson 3, Scurry 4, Gil 1, Strawn 4, Bryant 2, Timmons 2
Bridgeton 76,
Wildwood 73
Tyrone Chandler scored 22 points with four rebounds, five assists and five steals to lead the Bulldogs (5-5). D’ondre Fentress scored 14 points and had six rebounds with four steals.
Wildwood’s Tyler Tomlin scored a game-high 23 points along with seven rebounds and seven assists. Will Long scored 18 with four rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Warriors (1-8). Karl Brown scored 12 points with 13 rebounds and Max McGrath added 12 points and six rebounds. Diante Miles 94), Andrew Zielinski (2) and Greg Mitchell (2) also scored.
Wildwood: 13 21 17 22−73
Bridgeton: 12 25 17 22−76
Lower Cape May Reg. 67,
ACIT 47
Martin Anguelov scored a game-high 21 points with eight rebounds and four steals to lead Lower Cape May (9-1). Ronnie Jackson scored 11 points with 10 rebounds while Patrick Moore and Dave Durham added 10 points apiece. Jordan Pierce (7), Tommy Gault (6) and Isiah Lugo (2) also scored for the Caper Tigers.
ACIT fell to 3-7.
Lower: 14 23 15 15−67
ACIT: 8 9 10 20−47
Cedar Creek 41, Oakcrest 26
Amaris Gresham sank four 3-pointers and led the wining Pirates with 12 points, while Kyree Tinsley had eight. Cedar Creek improved to 5-5.
From Wednesday
No. 10 Pleasantville 70,
Egg Harbor Township 64
The visiting Greyhounds (7-3), ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, led 47-46 after 24 minutes and outscored Egg Harbor Township 23-18 in the fourth quarter. Jalen Freeman and Elijah Jones scored 22 points apiece for Pleasantville, while Sahmir Jones added 11 points and Jacob Valeus had nine. Other scorers were Sam Growalt (4) and Alejandro Rosado (2). For EHT (6-6), Michael Dodd led all scorers with 25 points. JJ Germann had 16 points and Jordan Sweeney added nine. Other scorers were Ethan Dodd (4), Rahim Muhammad (4), Isiah Walsh (4) and Keon Cochran (2).
Pleasantville: 12 24 11 23−70
EHT: 19 11 16 18−64
Girls swimming
Our Lady of Mercy 102,
Lower Cape May 63
Yards
200 Medley Relay—O (Nikki Carpenter, Aliana Melendez, Alexandria Patitucci, Julie Andaloro) 2:16.26; 200 Freestyle—Carpenter O 2:17.08; 200 IM—Julie Andaloro O 2:56.51; 50 Freestyle—Christina Adams L 28.56; 100 Butterfly—Brianna Badger O 1:25.50; 100 Freestyle—Patitucci O 1:04.50; 500 Freestyle—Nicole Wolkowicz O 7:09.37; 200 Freestyle Relay—L (Sophia Kelleher, Sam Downes, Hope Sandhoff, Adams) 2:04.81; 100 Backstroke—Carpenter O 1:19.94; 100 Breaststroke—Melendez O 1:26.94; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Andaloro, Carpenter, Leigha Sepers, Patitucci) 4:44.42.
Records—OLMA 3-4, Lower 0-5
No. 5 Ocean City 109,
Vineland 61
At Vineland, meters
200 Medley Relay—O (Isabella Pagan, Courtney Sigmund, Emily Myers, Andrea Teofanova) 2:16.55; 200 Freestyle—Alex Antonov O 2:14.00; 200 IM—Claudia Scherbin O 2:42.20; 50 Freestyle—Brooke Powell O 29.30; 100 Butterfly—Giavanna Lupi V 1:08.29; 100 Freestyle—Teofanova O 1:06.07; 400 Freestyle—Antonov O 4:48.39; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (Scherbin, Powerll, Brynn Bowman, Teofanova) 2:02.40; 100 Backstroke—Lupi V 1:12.31; 100 Breaststroke—Karlee Farrell V 1:33.23; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Antonov, Powell, O. Scherbin, Claudia Scherbin) 4:24.16.
Records—OC 5-1, Vineland 2-3.
Boys swimming
From Thursday
Buena Reg. 110,
Pleasantville 18
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay—B (Nick Zanghi, Veronica Butler, Dani Gallo, Bruno Romeo) 2:13.04; 200 Freestyle—Jordan Kennison B 2:27.39; 200 IM—Aiden Santoro B 2:28.32; 50 Freestyle—Romeo B 27.70; 100 Butterfly—Mitchell Butler B 1:00.96; 100 Freestyle—M. Butler B 1:01.11; 500 Freestyle—Santoro B 6:22.20; 200 Freestyle Relay—B (Romeo, Zanhi, M. Butler, Bryce Anthonson) 1:50.57; 100 Backstroke—V. Butler B 1:11.66; 100 Breaststroke—Tyler Gonzalez B 1:01.07; 400 Freestyle Relay—B (Santoro, M. Butler, Gonzalez, Kennison) 4:19.79.
Records—Buena 3-4, Pleasantville 0-5.
Ocean City 126,
Middle Twp. 41
At Ocean City Aquatic Center, meters
200 Medley Relay—O (Ethan Ellis, Ben Wiley, Brian Walsh, Nate Hays) 1:58.20; 200 Freestyle—Hays O 2:06.91; 200 IM—Dom Dipalato O 2:36.47; 50 Freestyle—Wiley O 25.48; 100 Butterfly—Max Carter O 1:08.28; 100 Freestyle—Tanner Driscoll O 59.84; 500 Freestyle—Nick Bianchi O 4:58.94; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (Mike Kelly, Jack Bell, Dipalato, Driscoll) 1:53.72; 100 Backstroke—Luke Bowman O 1:11.10; 100 Breaststroke—Ellis O 1:20.47; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Walsh, Wiley, Hays, Peter Horowitz) 3:49.43.
Records—Middle 4-3, OC 4-2.
Atlantic City 103,
Oakcrest 67
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay—A (Megan Fox, Sarah Tran, Fauve Haney, Kara Graybill) 2:16.91; 200 Freestyle—Haney A 2:24.32; 200 IM—Tran A 2:43.49; 50 Freestyle—Graybill A 30.15; 100 Butterfly—Fox A 1:12.50; 100 Freestyle—Graybill 1:08.14; 400 Freestyle—Haney A 5:01.11; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (Kaitlyn Stollenwerk, Kayli Hernandez, Sadie Crispell, Hannah Tran) 2:07.12; 100 Backstroke—Fox A 1:10.33; 100 Breaststroke—Tran A 1:23.43; 400 Freestyle Relay—A (Graybill, Tran, Haney, Fox) 4:29.57.
Records—AC 3-3, Oakcrest 3-1.
