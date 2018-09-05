PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles will have to look up before they look ahead Thursday night.
As much as they've tried to put last season's accomplishments behind them, the team's Super Bowl LII victory will be honored one more time when the championship banner is raised at Lincoln Financial Field before the season opener against Atlanta.
"Quite honestly, it's going to be a great night from that standpoint," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "The fans are going to be crazy and they're going to be excited. It's going to be exciting.
"But at the end of the day there's going to be a football game at the end of it, and we have to make sure we're ready."