Jason Peters will be the Philadelphia Eagles' starting left tackle for at least one more season.
The 37-year-old signed a restructured one-year contract Monday. Official terms were not released, but the deal is worth up to $10 million with $5 million guaranteed, according to NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.
He was scheduled to make $13,166,668 this season as part of the three-year $25.75 million contract he signed prior to the 2017 season.
"The bodyguard," quarterback Carson Wentz tweeted Monday. "Let's go!"
Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowler, is one of the best left tackles in the NFL when healthy, but he has struggled with injuries in recent seasons.
He started all 16 regular-season games and both playoff contests in 2018 but frequently left games and played 79 percent of the team's offensive snaps. In 2017, he played in six games before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
The Eagles evidently decided to bring him back due to the lack of a suitable replacement. Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who played well in Peters' absence in 2017, struggled last season. Raw rookie Jordan Mailata has shown potential but is dealing with a back injury and is not ready to step into that role.
The Eagles also reportedly are going to sign former Jacksonville defensive tackle Malik Jackson to a three-year $30 million contract, according to NFL.com.
Teams can talk with free agents during the legal tampering period but cannot sign them until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Jackson, who was released by the Jaguars, would provide some much-needed depth on the interior of the defensive line. He would replace Tim Jernigan, who missed most of 2018 with a back injury. The team has decided not to renew his option for 2019.
Jackson made the Pro Bowl in 2017 after getting a career-high eight sacks for the Jaguars, but he had just 3.5 last season.
Also Monday, ESPN.com and NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com indicated former Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson wants out of Tampa Bay and has expressed a desire to come back to Philadelphia.
Although he's 32, Jackson has not lost any speed. He would provide the deep threat the Eagles have lacked in recent years.
Because he is still under contract with the Buccaneers, however, he would have to be traded or released.
