Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long was named the winner of the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award Saturday night.
The honor recognizes one NFL player a year for outstanding community service off the field in addition to onfield performance.
Long received the award at the NFL Honors at the Fox Theater in Atlanta as part of Super Bowl LIII festivities.
"I am honored to be named the 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and to join the long line of men who have received this prestigious honor," Long said in a statement. "While I am officially accepting this award, we would not be able to accomplish our goals without the support and participation of countless other individuals.
"I am humbled by the support we have received from my peers who have donated to our various matching-campaigns, the commitment and perseverance displayed by the veterans who have climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro with me each year, and the generosity of our fans who have made vital contributions to our foundation over the years.
"I am incredibly thankful that football has provided me with a platform to give back and I am proud that so many of my colleagues have decided to use this stage to create positive and impactful change in our local communities and around the world."
Long, who joined the Eagles in 2017, created the First Quarter for Literacy program this season, which provides families in Philadelphia and nationwide with free books and mentoring services. He donated a quarter of his salary to help fund the program in addition to six Chris Long Book Nooks that serve as reading areas for families in Philadelphia neighborhoods.
Fellow NFL players Beau Allen, Connor Barwin, Fletcher Cox and Andrew Whitworth were among those who joined a national matching campaign, which has donated 75,000 new books to children in underserved neighborhoods to start new libraries.
In 2017, Long donated his first six game checks to fund scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia. He then donated his final 10 game checks for educational programs in St. Louis, Boston and Philadelphia.
"Chris Long is one of the finest individuals that I have encountered during my 25 years in the National Football League," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "His onfield contributions and his presence in the locker room were instrumental in our success over the last two seasons and I will always be grateful for the role he played in bringing the city of Philadelphia its first Super Bowl championship.
"Chris has also displayed remarkable stewardship off the field, both locally and globally. He is a model citizen and leader, and he is someone that we can all look up to and learn a great deal from. ... Civic responsibility is one of our organization’s core values, and in my eyes, Chris has lived up to and exceeded the high standards of what it means to be a Philadelphia Eagle."
The Chris Long Foundation will receive a $250,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, Nationwide and United Way and an additional $250,000 will be donated to United Way in Long's name to expand Character Playbook.
