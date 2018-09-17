Erika Wachter, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is joining the MSG Networks broadcast team this season as its new host for New Jersey Devils telecasts.
Wachter, who was an Press All Star in field hockey while in high school, comes to MSG Networks after working for the last two years as a sports reporter and host for FOX 5 New York.
Starting this season, Wachter will host all pre-game, intermission and post-game Devils coverage on MSG+, replacing Deb Placey who left for the a job with the NHL.
Wachter played field hockey at Syracuse University.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.