Former Eagles tight end Brent Celek decided that Super Bowl LII would be his final NFL game.

Celek officially announced his retirement on the team's web site Friday, ending an 11-year career with the team.

"I've had time to think about all the great memories and the great times, and of course when you end with a Super Bowl victory, it doesn’t get any better than that," Celek said on the web site. "Seeing how the fans reacted and knowing how much it meant to them, that was special. ... To have the Super Bowl as my last game and to share it with my teammates and the organization and the fans, to have that as the last time I put my pads on, I'm OK with that."

Celek earned the reputation as one of the most durable and well-rounded tight ends in franchise history during his tenure.

He missed only one game in his career, when a concussion forced him to miss a Thursday night game against Cincinnati in 2012. He finished with 398 receptions for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns in 175 regular-season games, plus 27 receptions for 257 yards and three TDs in nine playoff games.

He ranks fourth in Eagles history in regular-season games played, fourth in receptions and eighth in receiving yards.

Celek enjoyed his best statistical season in 2009, when he caught 76 passes for 971 yards and eight touchdowns. A year earlier, he set a team playoff record with 10 catches for 83 yards and two TDs in the 2008 NFC championship game at Arizona.

In recent seasons, as Zach Ertz began to emerge as a receiver, Celek became more of a blocking tight end, but immersed himself in the role.

"Brent Celek embodies everything it means to be a Philadelphia Eagle," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said Friday in a statement. "Brent was one of the toughest, smartest, and most selfless players who has ever stepped on the field for us. He led by example not just in the way he played the game, but also in how he prepared and the way he carried himself around the building and in the community.