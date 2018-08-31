After an 11-year career and a Super Bowl win, Philadelphia Eagles' tight end Brent Celek plans to retire.

In a letter to fans posted on the Eagles website, Celek talked about the day he was drafted, receiving the call from a 215 area code and being told by then-coach Andy Reid he was selected during with the 162nd pick. 

"My career began, and ended, with the Philadelphia Eagles - and man, did we go out in style" Celek said in his farewell letter.

Along with mentioning memorable games including the "Miracle at the Meadowlands 2," the December 2013 "Snow Bowl" and when the Eagles beat Dallas to get into the playoffs at the end of the 2008 season, Celek's letter also reminisced about moments with his teammates and his career in "a blue-collar town that loves its football".

Celek was a fifth-round draft pick from the University of Cincinnati in 2007. He was released from the team in March.

His 175 games played ranks fourth in franchise history behind place-kicker David Akers (188), safety Brian Dawkins (183) and wide receiver Harold Carmichael (180). He missed just one game after sustaining a concussion in 2012.

