After an 11-year career and a Super Bowl win, Philadelphia Eagles' tight end Brent Celek plans to retire.
In a letter to fans posted on the Eagles website, Celek talked about the day he was drafted, receiving the call from a 215 area code and being told by then-coach Andy Reid he was selected during with the 162nd pick.
"My career began, and ended, with the Philadelphia Eagles - and man, did we go out in style" Celek said in his farewell letter.
On April 28th 2018, the annual Bayfest event is held in Somers Point, featuring Philadelphia Eagles Brent Celek and Jake Elliott.
Hundreds of people at Somers Point Bayfest on Saturday, a single day festival in South Jersey had full of fun, food, crafts and music. April 29, 2017
On April 28th 2018, the annual Bayfest event is held in Somers Point, featuring Philadelphia Eagles Brent Celek and Jake Elliott. (l-r) Yhamiera Washington, 12, and her mom Katrita, both of Galloway wait for Elliott and Celek to sign autographs for them.
On April 28th 2018, the annual Bayfest event is held in Somers Point, featuring Philadelphia Eagles Brent Celek and Jake Elliott. (l-r) Lisa and Jerry Pikunas of Ventnor pose with the Eagles players sitting in the background signing autographs.
Ava Broux, 16, and her mom Nicole Schneider, both of Somer Point, show off Ava's autographed card signed by the visiting Eagles Brent Celek and Jake Elliott.
The Philadelphia Eagles' Brent Celek and Jake Elliott walk with members of the local JV football team, the Somers Point Sharks.
The annual Bayfest was held Saturday in Somers Point. Vincenzo Ocone, 10, of Mays Landing shakes hands with Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott. At right is former Eagle Brent Celek.
Carl Calcerano, 7, of Northfield, holds a model of a brain after being taught about the organ by presenters in the Shore Medical tent.
Kalani Shiles, 3, and her dad Ken, both of Atlantic City, smile after Kalani her face painted.
Grace Sims, center, 6, of Linwood, meets a trio of Disney Princesses from Let's Party Events.
The Philadelphia Eagles' Brent Celek signs the back of Somers Point resident Joe Forrestel's Celek jersey. The Eagles' Jake Elliott was also at the event.
Along with mentioning memorable games including the "Miracle at the Meadowlands 2," the December 2013 "Snow Bowl" and when the Eagles beat Dallas to get into the playoffs at the end of the 2008 season, Celek's letter also reminisced about moments with his teammates and his career in "a blue-collar town that loves its football".
Celek was a fifth-round draft pick from the University of Cincinnati in 2007. He was released from the team in March.
His 175 games played ranks fourth in franchise history behind place-kicker David Akers (188), safety Brian Dawkins (183) and wide receiver Harold Carmichael (180). He missed just one game after sustaining a concussion in 2012.
