Over the years, I've learned to listen to my gut.
Once in while, the message is wrong. There have been times when it screamed to me with what I thought was a hot take, only to painfully discover it was the result of forgetting to tell Jehovanny at Big Wave Burritos to skip the jalepenos in my "G's Crunch."
Sometimes the whispers have proven to make the biggest impact. Back in 1975, when my gut was 32 inches around, it insisted that I ask the cute blonde sitting a few rows away in 11th grade English class to go to a school dance. We've been married for 36 years.
Now my midsection is a little and it has to shout so that I can hear it. But the advice it gives me is usually on the mark.
On Tuesday, it was telling me that coach Doug Pederson absolutely made the right decision in choosing Nick Foles to start Thursday's season opener against Atlanta over Carson Wentz.
Wentz is undoubtedly the future star of the franchise. If he can stay healthy, he'll give the Eagles stability at quarterback for the first time since Donovan McNabb's 11-year run from 1999 to 2009.
His future is much more important than his present, which is why Pederson opted to sit Wentz for at least one game so that his surgically repaired left knee can have more time to heal.
"Carson wanted to be back (for the opener)," Pederson said. "But this is about the longevity of his career. These decisions are made based on that."
There was no sense in rushing him back. As last season's NFC championship game and Super Bowl proved, Foles is more than capable of leading the offense. Forget about his rocky preseason. He didn't play well, but there were a number of factors.
The Eagles' game plan indicated that Pederson's favorite flavor of ice cream is vanilla. Several key players - wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery, running backs Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Darren Sproles, left tackle Jason Peters - were on the sideline.
Their replacements, especially left tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, were not much help.
Trust me, he'll be fine against the Falcons. The Eagles may not win - I'm leaning towards Atlanta - but Foles won't be the reason for a loss.
The Eagles are going to miss linebacker Nigel Bradham more than Wentz on Thursday. In my view, Bradham was one of the Eagles' best defensive players last season. He will be serving a one-game suspension on Thursday for his stupid decision to punch a cabana boy in Miami two years ago over a dispute involving an umbrella.
Seems pretty shady to me.
My gut is telling me to trust Pederson on this. Sunday's childish tantrum aside, he's been pretty spot-on with his decisions over the course of the last two seasons, especially during last season's special run to Super Bowl LII.
His ability to rely on instincts in crucial situations has earned him league-wide respect and most importantly, the trust of the locker room.
For the sake of Eagles' fans, I hope the loud noise I'm hearing is not from the bowl of chili I ate last night.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesday and Sunday in The Press.
