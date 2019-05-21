BASEBALL
South Jersey non-Public B first round
4 p.m.
(12) Wildwood Catholic at (5) Mater Dei
(13) Wardlaw-Hartridge at (4) Holy Spirit
(10) Holy Cross Prep at (7) St. Joseph
Other games
4 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT
St. Augustine at Millville
Wildwood at Pleasantville
5 p.m.
Gateway at Middle Twp.
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Wildwood at Lower Cape May
4 p.m.
Camden Academy Charter at Bridgeton
ACIT at Cumberland
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Pinelands
BOYS LACROSSE
New Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals
4:30 p.m.
(6) Christian Brothers at (3) St. Augustine Prep
GIRLS LACROSSE
South Jersey Group II semifinals
4 p.m.
(3) Middle Township at (2) Camden Catholic
5:30 p.m.
(4) Lower Cape May at (1) Haddonfield
Other games
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Pinelands
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
South Jersey Tournament first round
4 p.m.
(17) Barnegat/ (16) Paul IV at (1) Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. ACIT at Green Tree Golf Course
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Vineland at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links
Oakcrest vs. Seneca at Little Mill Country Club
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Cherokee at Indians’ Spring Golf Course
4 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
1 p.m.
Tournament of Champions at Royce Brook Country Club
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
4 p.m.
Mainland at Bridgeton
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
South Jersey Non-Public B playoffs
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.