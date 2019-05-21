050119_gal_preplax 19

Malvern Prep defeated St. Augustine Prep 16-7 in high school lacrosse on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

BASEBALL

South Jersey non-Public B first round

4 p.m.

(12) Wildwood Catholic at (5) Mater Dei

(13) Wardlaw-Hartridge at (4) Holy Spirit

(10) Holy Cross Prep at (7) St. Joseph

Other games

4 p.m.

Absegami at Ocean City

Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT

St. Augustine at Millville

Wildwood at Pleasantville

5 p.m.

Gateway at Middle Twp.

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Wildwood at Lower Cape May

4 p.m.

Camden Academy Charter at Bridgeton

ACIT at Cumberland

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Pinelands

BOYS LACROSSE

New Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals

4:30 p.m.

(6) Christian Brothers at (3) St. Augustine Prep

GIRLS LACROSSE

South Jersey Group II semifinals

4 p.m.

(3) Middle Township at (2) Camden Catholic

5:30 p.m.

(4) Lower Cape May at (1) Haddonfield

Other games

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Pinelands

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

South Jersey Tournament first round

4 p.m.

(17) Barnegat/ (16) Paul IV at (1) Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. ACIT at Green Tree Golf Course

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Vineland at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links

Oakcrest vs. Seneca at Little Mill Country Club

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Cherokee at Indians’ Spring Golf Course

4 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

1 p.m.

Tournament of Champions at Royce Brook Country Club

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

4 p.m.

Mainland at Bridgeton

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

South Jersey Non-Public B playoffs

