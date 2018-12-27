BOYS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
At Wildwoods Convention Center
George Holden Sr Memorial Boys Bracket
12:30 p.m.
Phil-Mont Christian Academy (Pa.) vs. Cumberland
William “Chickie” Ludman Boys Showcase
2 p.m.
Cherokee vs. Penns Grove
George Holden Sr Memorial Boys Bracket
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Cristo Rey Philadelphia
Andrew Alameno Memorial Boys Showcase
6:45 p.m.
Camden vs. Wildwood Catholic
Score at the Shore
at Southern Reg.
Pleasantville vs. Mainland
Wolverine Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament
at Woodstown
3:15 p.m.
Hammonton at Woodstown
New Egypt Holiday Tournament
1:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Raritan
Pemberton Holiday Tournament
1:30 p.m.
St. Joseph vs. Pemberton Township
West Deptford Holiday Tournament
at RiverWinds
10 a.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Woodrow Wilson
Regular season
6 p.m.
Buena at Vineland
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
At Wildwoods Convention Center
Jay Craven Memorial Girls Bracket
9:30 a.m.
Absegami vs. Pemberton Township
Jay Craven Memorial Girls Bracket
11 a.m.
Friends Central School (Pa.) vs. Holy Spirit
Tony Calogero Memorial Girls Bracket
12:30 p.m.
St. Dominic Academy vs. Camden Tech
2 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Atlantic Christian School
Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Girls Bracket
3:45 p.m.
Delsea vs. Lower Moreland (Pa.)
5:15 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Penncrest
Genny Farnan-Robinson Memorial Girls Bracket
6:45 p.m.
McDongh (Md.) vs. Manasquan
8:30 p.m.
Camden Catholic vs. West Springfield (Ma.)
Wolverine Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament
at Woodstown
10 a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy vs. Camden Academy
11:45 a.m.
Bridgeton vs. Woodstown
Shore Reg. Holiday Tournament
4 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Freehold Township
West Deptford Holiday Tournament
at RiverWinds
4 p.m.
TBD vs. St. Joseph
WRESTLING
Marinelli Tournament
9 a.m.
South Jersey at Egg Harbor Township
Collingswood Holiday Tournament
9 a.m.
South Jersey at Collingswood
Walter Woods Holiday Tournament
9 a.m.
Pinelands at Middleton South
Overbrook Tournament
at Overbrook
10 a.m.
South Jersey at Overbrook
Regular season
9 a.m.
Buena at Hunterdon Central
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK
9 a.m.
SJTCA at Bennett Center in Toms River
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Southern at St. Francis Center
ICE HOCKEY
Winding River Holiday Invitational
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Winding River
