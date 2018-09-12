GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Pleasantville
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township
Middle Township at Lower Cape May
Ocean City at Mainland
St. Joseph at Buena
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Township at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May at Middle Township
Buena at St. Joseph
Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Lakewood at Barnegat
Oakcrest at Buena
Lacey Township at Jackson Liberty
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
5:15 p.m.
Manchester Township at Pinelands
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Absegami
Ocean City at Holy Spirit
Cedar Creek at Middle Township
Atlantic City at Millville
Vineland at Oakcrest
Jackson Memorial at Southern
Barnegat at Pinelands
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Township
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Williamstown
Cumberland at Triton
Wildwood at Penns Grove
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Atlantic Tech at Egg Harbor Township
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Lower Cape May
Middle Township at St. Joseph
Mainland at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Manchester Township
Pinelands at Lacey Township
5 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Buena
Jackson Liberty vs. Lakewood at Lacey Township
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Buena
Jackson Liberty vs. Lakewood at Lacey Township
