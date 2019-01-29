Free agent outfield Bryce Harper could be making a decision on his future Tuesday.
The Philadelphia Phillies are considered one of the favorites to land Harper, the top free agent in baseball. Harper teased a possible announced about his future in a tweet through the MLB The Show twitter account.
You'll want to keep an eye on this account tomorrow... just saying.— MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 28, 2019
Get hyped: https://t.co/MeSPqa1pm2 pic.twitter.com/TIBlOBgif0
