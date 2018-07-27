This is a 2017 photo of Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Thursday, June 1, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins took the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry to another level Friday.
Jenkins, one of the NFL's most outspoken players, lashed out at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after practice at the NovaCare Complex in response to Jones' declaration earlier in the week that all Dallas players must stand and "toe the line" during the national anthem.
"(Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie) has been very supportive of us from the beginning," Jones told ESPN.com on Friday. "I don't see Jeffrey as a bully like Jerry Jones is. Lucky for me, I don't play for the Cowboys, nor would I want to."
In May, NFL owners approved and policy that required players to stand during performance of the anthem before games or risk incurring fines from the team. Players who chose not to stand were given the option of remaining in the locker room.
However,this month, the league agreed to put the policy on hold while it conducts negotiations with the NFL Players Association about the issue.
Despite that move, Jones told the Dallas Morning News and other outlets Wednesday that his policy will not change.
Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones, who is Jerry Jones' son, told KTCK 96.7 FM Thursday that players should stand for the anthem "if they want to be a Dallas Cowboy."
The entire Eagles team stood for the national anthem for every regular-season and playoff game last season. Jenkins raised his right fist during the anthem for half the games in an effort to bring awareness to social injustice and educational reform. Defensive end Chris Long put his left arm around Jenkins during the anthems while keeping his right hand over his heart.
Soon after winning the Super Bowl, the Eagles were invited to visit President Donald Trump at the White House on June 5. Once word got out the Eagles were only sending a small contingent to the ceremony, Trump rescinded the invitation.
On Friday morning, Trump voiced his support of Jerry Jones' stance via Twitter.
"Way to go Jerry," Trump wrote at 6:30 a.m. "This is what the league should do!"
Jenkins indicated he hopes other NFL owners who don't agree with Jones' stance will stand up to him.
He included Lurie in that group.
"I think every owner has a voice and will have to decide what they're going to do," Jenkins told the Philadelphia Daily News on Friday. "I think silence is compliance. And if you don’t speak on it, you allow it."
