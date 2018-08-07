NORTHFIELD — Joe Pipher hit two home runs as Northfield defeated Hammonton 6-0 at Birch Grove Park on Tuesday night to move within one victory of the Atlantic County Baseball League championship.
Northfield took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, having won the opener 10-7 Monday night in Hammonton.
Game 3 will be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hammonton Lake Park. Game 4, if necessary, would be played at Northfield on Monday. A decisive Game 5 would be played Tuesday at Hammonton.
“We are only one win away, but at the same time, we know how talented Hammonton is,” Northfield coach Joe Bunting said. “We can’t take anything for granted. We are very excited, but we know the talent Hammonton has, and we have to take care of business (Wednesday).”
Northfield opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs, Sam Daggers singled and stole second base.
Then Pipher, who will be a senior at Stockton University in the fall, homered to make it 2-0.
“It felt good to get us on top like that,” Pipher said. “All I was trying to do was get a good ball to hit and hit something hard.”
Northfield added a run in the fourth inning on Chris Caprio Jr.’s home run.
With the help of Pipher, Northfield broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth.
Calvin Clark and Mike DeSenzo singled. Daggers reached on a fielder’s choice, with Clark out at third base, and Pipher hit a three-run homer to make it 6-0.
“Yesterday, I came into the game, and I felt pretty good, but I got hit by a pitch and walked,” Pipher said. “But I had that feeling at the plate tonight, like mechanically and confidence, I kind of just knew that something was going to happen. I just put in the preparation and trust the process.”
Brandon Riggs, 19, who struck out three, was the winning pitcher. The 2016 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate tossed a four-hit complete game.
“I was just trying to pitch with a couple different pitches and keeping them off balance,” Riggs said. “I was just trying to find my groove and not let them touch the ball. It felt great.”
Riggs has struck 64 and given up only one earned run all season, Bunting said.
“If there is a better pitcher in this league than Brandon Riggs, I haven’t seen him,” Bunting said. “And Joe (Pipher) has been the heart and soul of our team all year.”
Pipher, 22, leads his team with five homers this season.
John Gladden took the loss for Hammonton.
“I thought John threw well, but they are hot, and they are playing well,” Hammonton coach Sam Rodio said. “They are a complete team right now, and they are doing everything right. ... We have to slow down their offense somehow, and we need to score more runs.”
