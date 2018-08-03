ATLANTIC CITY — The biggest boxing event to hit town in nearly four years will finally take place Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Two of the light-heavyweight world champions — World Boxing Organization king Sergey Kovalev and World Boxing Association champ Dmitry Bivol — will put their titles on the line against Eleider Alvarez and Isaac Chilemba, respectively, in separate bouts at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.
Officials expect a capacity crowd of 5,500 for the first world title fights to be held in Atlantic City since Kovelav defeated Bernard Hopkins at Boardwalk Hall on Nov. 8, 2014.
“We couldn’t be happier to be bringing world championship boxing back to Atlantic City,” Kathy Duva, president of promoter Main Events, said Thursday. “And we are back with a bang!”
Fans of all four fighters joined with passersby on the Boardwalk to make Friday’s weigh-in an exciting event.
The scale was set up in a ring located outside the Boardwalk entrance to Hard Rock, marking the first major weigh-in conducted outdoors in Atlantic City since Hector Camacho and Roberto Duran did it prior to their fight in June 1996.
“I thought it went very well,” Hard Rock Vice-President of Entertainment Bernie Dillon said Friday. “The weather held up, and the crowd really seemed to enjoy it.”
Kovalev (32-2-1, 28 KOs) drew the loudest cheers.
A native of Russia who lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kovalev will fight in Atlantic City for the fourth time.
But Alvarez (23-0, 11 KOs), who grew up in Colombia and lives in Montreal, also had the support of quite a few fans. They chanted “Storm! Storm!” (Alvarez’s nickname) when he stared at Kovalev during the traditional pose.
“Kovalev is going to drown in the ‘Storm,’” said Juan Lezemba, a Miami resident and Colombia native who watched the weigh-in with Alvarez’s brother, Frazier. “Eleider is the better boxer, and people will see that Saturday.”
Kovalev, 35, seeks his third straight win after suffering a pair of losses to Andre Ward, who has since retired.
“People are going to see a different Sergey Kovalev since the last time I fought here,” Kovalev said Thursday. “I’m more experienced, and I’m more mature. I lost my mind (after Ward losses). But now I’m back, and I’m ready for anything on Saturday.”
At 27, Bivol (13-0, 11 KOs) is considered the division’s future star. A native of Russia who trains in Los Angeles, he has the kind of one-punch power that excites fans.
Chilemeba (25-5-2, 10 KOs), from South Africa, represents Bivol’s biggest challenge to date. He is a tough, durable, slick fighter who went the distance against both Kovalev and Alvarez.
“I’ve heard people say that I have a unique style, but they seemed to like the way I fight,” Bivol said. “This fight will be good experience for me. It will help show people who I am.”
Predictions: Kovalev and Bivol by unanimous decisions.
Notes: Doors to Hard Rock Live will open at 5 p.m. Saturday with the first undercard fight scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ... HBO Championship Boxing will televise Bivol-Chilemba and Kovalev-Alvarez starting at 10 p.m. ... A limited number of $50 tickets are still available and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.