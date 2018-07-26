Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional High School’s Destin Lasco is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2018. Thursday, March 8

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

Mainland standout Destin Lasco has been chosen to represent USA Swimming at the Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championship in August following his performance at the Phillips 66 USA Swimming Nationals.

During the event in Irvine, California, Lasco, a rising junior, swam the second fastest 100 freestyle in the 15 and 16 age group of all time.

The Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships will be held from Aug. 22 through 27 in Fiji. The event features the best swimmers in the world from ages  13 through 18.

Earlier this year, the 16-year-old set a USA Swimming National Age Group record in the 100-yard backstroke at the Middle Atlantic Senior Championships.

