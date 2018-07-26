Mainland standout Destin Lasco has been chosen to represent USA Swimming at the Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championship in August following his performance at the Phillips 66 USA Swimming Nationals.
2018 Phillips 66 Nationals - Day 1— TeamPVA (@mitkoswim) July 26, 2018
Its official...Destin was selected for the 2018 Junior Pan-Pac in Fiji at the end of August.
Destin(16) swam another personal best to win Bonus Final with 49.40s. pic.twitter.com/4MUpOKizMk
During the event in Irvine, California, Lasco, a rising junior, swam the second fastest 100 freestyle in the 15 and 16 age group of all time.
The Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships will be held from Aug. 22 through 27 in Fiji. The event features the best swimmers in the world from ages 13 through 18.
Earlier this year, the 16-year-old set a USA Swimming National Age Group record in the 100-yard backstroke at the Middle Atlantic Senior Championships.
