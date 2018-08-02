Former Millville High School baseball standout Buddy Kennedy was selected to play in the 2018 Pioneer League All-Star game Wednesday.
The third baseman for the Missoula Osprey, which is the Pioneer League affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will play in the All-Star game Aug. 7 in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Kennedy, who was a 2017 fifth-round selection, has a .326 batting average with four home runs and 22 RBIs. He also has a .381 on-base percentage and a .489 slugging percentage. After starting in 36 games so far, Kennedy has had a hit in all but four games.
Kennedy started this season with a 17-game on-base streak and a 16-game hitting streak. Currently he holds 15 multi-hit games in his career with the Osprey.
Missoula continues its regular season at home against Helena on Thursday at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.
