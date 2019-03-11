Nick Foles' legendary career with the Philadelphia Eagles is about to officially end.
According to NFL.com, Foles will sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The deal is believed to be worth $88 million over four years.
Foles joined the Eagles as a rookie in 2012 but was traded to the former St. Louis Rams by Chip Kelly prior to the 2015 season in exchange for quarterback Sam Bradford. After re-signing with the Eagles in 2017, Foles twice replaced injured Carson Wentz and wound up delivering a series of terrific performances.
Foles led the Eagles to their first championship since 1960 with a 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII, earning the game's MVP award in the process. Last season, he took over for Wentz again and helped the Eagles make the playoffs and beat Chicago in the first round.
With Wentz scheduled to be the Eagles' starting quarterback in 2019, Foles paid the team a $2 million buyout to become an unrestricted free agent.
In other news Monday, the Eagles signed veteran left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year contract believed to be worth up to $10 million with $5 million guaranteed.
The 37-year-old was scheduled to make $13,166,668 this season as part of the three-year $25.75 million contract he signed prior to the 2017 season.
"The bodyguard," Wentz tweeted Monday. "Let's go!"
Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowler, is one of the best left tackles in the NFL when healthy, but he has struggled with injuries in recent seasons.
He started all 16 regular-season games and both playoff contests in 2018 but frequently left games because of quadriceps and biceps injuries and played 79 percent of the team's offensive snaps. In 2017, he played in six games before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
The Eagles evidently decided to bring him back due to the lack of a suitable replacement. Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who played well in Peters' absence in 2017, struggled last season. Raw rookie Jordan Mailata has shown potential but is dealing with a back injury and is not ready to step into that role.
The Eagles also reportedly are going to sign former Jacksonville defensive tackle Malik Jackson to a three-year $30 million contract, according to NFL.com.
Teams can talk with free agents during the legal tampering period but cannot sign them until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Jackson, who was released by the Jaguars, would provide some much-needed depth on the interior of the defensive line. He would replace Tim Jernigan, who missed most of 2018 with a back injury. The team has decided not to renew his option for 2019.
Jackson made the Pro Bowl in 2017 after getting a career-high eight sacks for the Jaguars, but he had just 3.5 last season.
Also Monday, ESPN.com and NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com indicated former Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson wants out of Tampa Bay and has expressed a desire to come back to Philadelphia.
Although he's 32, Jackson has not lost any speed. He would provide the deep threat the Eagles have lacked in recent years.
Because he is still under contract with the Buccaneers, however, he would have to be traded or released.
