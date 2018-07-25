The next step in the Eagles' quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions will take place Thursday, when the team stages its first practice of training camp at the NovaCare Complex.
The entire team reported for Wednesday's welcome-to-camp address by coach Doug Pederson. They will take the field at noon Thursday to begin preparations for their preseason opener against Pittsburgh at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 9.
While most of the starting jobs are set, there are a few positions that are yet to be determined, as well as backup spots. Here are a few spots to watch during training camp and the preseason.
Cornerback
The Eagles have plenty of depth but still have to sort out the depth chart and determine which players are best suited for various roles. Outside starters Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills are back, but there is a big hole to fill in the slot after Patrick Robinson signed with New Orleans via free agency. Sidney Jones is expected to play a lot after sitting out almost all of his rookie season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. Rasul Douglas also is back. Rookie Avonte Maddox, their fourth-round draft pick, should be in the mix, too.
Running back
This is another position with a lot of talent. LeGarrette Blount, last season's leading rusher, is now with Detroit, but Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement are poised to fill the void on the field. However, Blount was also a strong leader in the locker room, and that will be harder to replace. Darren Sproles will resume his role as the third-down back and receiver out of the backfield after missing much of last season with a knee injury and broken arm. Newcomer Matt Jones is favored to win a roster spot ahead of Donnell Pumphrey and injury-prone Wendell Smallwood.
Wide receiver
Alshon Jeffery underwent offseason shoulder surgery, but should be fine for the regular season. Newcomer Mike Wallace is expected to replace Torrey Smith, who is now with Carolina, as the other starter on the outside. Nelson Agholor is coming off a breakout season in the slot. Mack Hollins would appear to be a lock for another roster spot, leaving Shelton Gibson to battle with Bryce Treggs, Markus Wheaton, Greg Ward and Kamar Aiken, who was just signed to a one-year contract.
Linebacker
Paul Worrilow was the favorite to replace Mychal Kendricks (Cleveland) as the starting weakside linebacker before suffering a season-ending knee injury during a minicamp pratice. Free agent addition Corey Nelson is now expected to take over, but there is competition from Nathan Gerry and some others. The Eagles also need someone to start the season opener against Atlanta on Sept. 6 in place of strongside linebacker Nigel Bradham. Bradham was suspended for one game by the NFL for violating the league's code of conduct in a 2017 off-the-field incident. Middle linebacker Jordan Hicks is returning from a ruptured Achilles tendon.
Quarterback
NFL.com reported the Eagles are considering putting Carson Wentz on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to open camp, but as soon as he's cleared to resume practicing, he will be the starter. Until then, Nick Foles will be taking the reps with the first-team offense. Neither player will get much playing time during the preseason, however, leaving incumbent Nate Sudfeld and local standout Joe Callahan to fight for the No. 3 job. Sudfeld enjoyed a solid offseason and is expected to keep the job. But Callahan, an Absecon native and Holy Spirit High School graduate, showed potential after signing as a free agent in March.
