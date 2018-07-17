Holy Spirit High School rowers Claira Fucetola and Andrew Buchan helped to make it a golden weekend for the USRowing U19 Team at the CanAmMex Regatta on July 13 and 14 in Mexico City.
Fucetola and Buchan each won gold medals on Saturday with their crews and helped the U.S. to the overall team championship trophy.
Buchan was the stroke of the U.S. men’s quad, which won its 2,000-meter race in 6 minutes, 22.42 seconds, beating second-place Mexico by 0.4 seconds. Canada was third.
While Fucetola was seat-6 of the U.S. women’s eight, which won in 6:52.42 in the regatta’s next race, beating second-place Canada by more than nine seconds.
On Friday, Fucetola was also part of a women’s four which finished second to Canada.
“It was pretty amazing. It’s hard to put it into words,” said Fucetola, a 17-year-old rising senior from Winslow Township. “It was almost mind-boggling to be racing for the U.S. We really wanted to win. It was amazing how all nine of us worked together to complete that goal. We were all exhausted from the altitude and fell into the boat.”
The U.S. women’s four was leading its race, but a rower’s oar hit a buoy on the race course and the boat stopped. The U.S. boat finished second to Canada.
“It was great to win (the women’s eight) after getting second the day before,” Fucetola said. “We were all personally motivated to win. As we approached the finish line, the people on the sidelines were going ballistically wild.”
Fucetola trained for the CanAmMex at the U.S. U19 camp in New London, Connecticut.
She has been a member of the Holy Spirit girls varsity eight the last two seasons.
Buchan’s quad race was so close that he and his teammates were doing the 20-minute cool-down afterwards when they found out they had won.
“Winning the gold medal felt great, amazing,” said Buchan, a 17-year-old rising senior from Atlantic City. “There was a pretty good crowd cheering near us. It felt good to be able to represent your county in the race.
“We had a slight lead on Mexico the whole time, but it was neck and neck. It was one of my hardest races, due to the altitude.”
Buchan and partner Itai Almogy were also second in a men’s double on Friday. Almogy was also part of the winning quad the next day.
Buchan rowed in a double with Brett McGettigan for Holy Spirit during the high school season and the two finished second by less than a half-second at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta in May on the Cooper River in Camden County.
Buchan trained at the U.S. U19 camp at Chula Vista, California.
“A quad is basically the same as a double, but there’s a little less boat feel and more power,” Buchan said. “It was a great experience. I’m striving to do it again next year and doing it better. And I’ll focus on the next season at Holy Spirit.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.