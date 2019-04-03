Aaron McKie, so physically and mentally tough during his playing days at Temple and 13 seasons in the NBA, had to pause.
The emotions of the event had won the better of him. Finally, when talking about his high school coach, McKie lost it.
The enormity of what he had achieved got to McKie as he delivered his opening comments after officially taking over as Temple's men's basketball coach.
Even though it was known last spring that McKie would take over for Fran Dunphy after the 2018-19 season, Temple held an introductory press conference on Tuesday, staged on the floor at McGonigle Hall, where McKie, 46, once starred for the Owls.
A huge crowd of players, fans, and a certain Temple basketball dignitary attended the Tuesday press conference to officially announce the changing of the guard.
After McKie thanked the Temple administration, Dunphy, and then his wife and four children, he got choked up talking about his high school coach at Simon Gratz, Bill Ellerbee, who was a father figure and remains a mentor.
"Coach El, you set the foundation for me, discipline ..."
At that point, McKie had to fight back tears — and he wasn't winning that battle.
It was a combination of a coach who meant so much to him and a job that meant the world.
As he had during his basketball career, McKie regained his composure. He eloquently completed his opening remarks.
He thanked Ellerbee for showing him tough love.
"You put me in the race of life and taught me how to be a leader every day," he said to Ellerbee, who sat next to McKie's college coach, Hall of Famer John Chaney. "I know it wasn't an easy job because I was a difficult kid to deal with, whether a lot of you want to believe me or not."
McKie also thanked local basketball icon Sonny Hill, in whose summer league he grew up playing. There was also appreciation expressed toward Chaney.
"Coach, you gave me hope, you gave me a sense of pride and you positioned me to finish the race. I thank you and I love you," he said to Chaney.
Since Temple was eliminated with an 81-70 loss to Belmont in an NCAA play-in game on March 19, McKie has been working tirelessly in his new job.
Temple is expected to announce his staff, possibly as soon as Wednesday. The Inquirer earlier reported that former Delaware head coach Monte Ross will be one of his assistants.
A source said that assistant Chris Clark will remain on the staff. The Owls will also announce the hiring of Lafayette assistant coach Jim Fenerty as a Temple assistant, according to the source. Fenerty is a former graduate assistant manager at Temple.
Two former Temple players will be on the staff, although the source didn't know their exact titles. They are All-American Mark Macon, who starred from 1997-91 and Jason Ivey, who played from 1992-96.
After scoring 1,650 points and leading Temple to three NCAA Tournaments, McKie was a first-round draft choice (17th overall) of the Portland Trail Blazers. His 13-year NBA career included eight seasons with the 76ers.
After his playing days, he served as an assistant coach for five seasons with the Sixers. Following a year away from the game, he joined the Temple staff in August of 2014.
Chaney says the same work ethic as a player will follow McKie as a coach.
"He is just a good person," Chaney said. "He will work from noon to sundown."
Ellerbee concurs.
"He has always been a gym rat," Ellerbee said. "He has put everything into that he needed to be a great player and I think to be a great coach."
McKie talked about wanting to win, but also having his players do well in the classroom. Anybody who knows him realizes that if a player doesn't do the requisite classroom work, it will draw the ire of the coach.
He was shown tough love by people like Ellerbee and Chaney, and McKie will do the same with his players.
For one day, the toughness was masked by the emotions of somebody who has realized his dream.
"I am ready and prepared for the challenges ahead of me," he said in his closing remarks. "I am a proud Philadelphian and I am Temple-made and I want to make Temple University and everybody involved proud of my work."
