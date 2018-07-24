PHILADELPHIA – It took until Wednesday morning but the Phillies showed their best quality Tuesday night.
Their resiliency.
Trevor Plouffe hit a three-run home run off Dodgers position player Kike Hernandez in the bottom of the 16th at 1:14 a.m. to give the Phillies a memorable 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers before what was left of 35,028 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
Plouffe hit an 84 mph changeup from Hernandez 401 feet into the right-field stands. It was Plouffe's first home run of the season. He stepped to the plate after Hernandez had walked Phillies hitters Jorge Alfaro and Jesmuel Valentine.
"All I want to do is contribute to victories here," Plouffe said. "Tonight was my chance to come off the bench to do it. I'm happy."
He was probably happy the contest was just over. The game's first pitch was thrown at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday.
The Phillies signed Plouffe in April after the Texas Rangers released him. He entered the game in the top of the 12th inning at third base as part off a double switch. He struck out in the bottom of the 12th and flied out to center in the 14th.
"I was up there thinking win the game in my (first) two at-bats" he said.
The game took 5 hours, 55 minutes. Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez pitched the top of the 16th and got the win.
Plouffe knew with Hernandez on the mound the Phillies had a chance to win.
"You really have to tell yourself to slow down," Plouffe said."(Position player) is throwing below the hitting speed. I was just trying to have a good at-bat. I'm not trying to do too much."
Before his at-bat, Plouffe asked Phillies manager Gabe Kapler if he ever faced a position player. Kapler answered that he struck out against outfielder Nick Swisher.
Plouffe had only faced one other position player in his seven-year career. He hit a home run off Andrew Romaine of the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 22, 2014.
"I guess I like hitting against position players," Plouffe said with a laugh.
The Phillies bullpen made Plouffe's heroics possible.
Eight Philadelphia relievers combined to allow just one run and six hits in 11 innings.
Luis Garcia struck out four and pitched a scoreless 12th and 13th innings.
Those left in the stands stood and roared when Phillies reliever Austin Davis struck out Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal on 94.4 mph fastball with two outs and runners on second and third in the top of the 15th at 12:42 a.m.
Davis threw 35 pitches and held the Dodgers scoreless in the 14th and 15th innings. It was the fourth straight day Davis appeared in a game.
He didn't seem tired while celebrating with teammates in the Phillies clubhouse afterwards.
"I think the plan was try not to use me, but you want to win games," the rookie said. "I wanted to pitch. I was ready. That was a blast, the most fun I’ve had since I’ve been up here."
The Dodgers (56-45) lead the National League West. The Phillies (56-44) are in first place in the NL East. The game had a playoff-type atmosphere with fans reacting to every pitch in the late innings.
But things got progressively goofy as the innings progressed and Tuesday night turned into Wednesday morning.
Leandra Russo, 29, of Galloway Township watched the 15th inning from section 143 in left field.
Why was she still at the game?
“Because my ride is still here,” she said. “I’m thinking about whether or not I’ll be in bed by 2 a.m.”
Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin pinch hit in the bottom of the 13th. Eflin, a .174 hitter, struck out on three pitches.
After the top of the 14th, the Phillie Phanatic danced on the Phillies dugout and slapped fans’ hands as the song “We’re Having a Party” blared through the stadium.
Eric Clapton’s “After Midnight” played as the Phillies warmed up for the 15th inning.
Davis batted with runners on second and third and two outs in the bottom of the 15th. The crowd cheered when Davis fouled a pitch off. The fans chanted “Austin Davis, Austin Davis.” Eventually, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen struck Davis out swinging on a 91 mph fastball at 12:52 a.m.
Max Muncy of the Dodgers was 0 for 7. Grandal hit home runs in the fourth and sixth innings and then struck out in his next four at-bats.
Cesar Hernandez of the Phillies was 0 for 7.
Many in the crowd were there to see former Phillies standout and current Dodgers infielder Chase Utley play what is probably in his final series an active player at Citizens Bank Park. Utley did not start. The fans booed each Dodgers pinch hitter and chanted “We want Utley” in the late innings.
The fans that remained at 11:27 p.m. gave Utley a standing ovation when he pinch hit in the top of the 12th inning. Utley singled to left field off Garcia but was left stranded when Garcia retired the next two hitters.
The Phillies had chances to win before Plouffe's home run. Carlos Santana led off the ninth inning with a double. Rhys Hoskins walked to start the bottom of the 13th. Nick Williams led off the the bottom of the 14 with single. None of them scored.
How did the game even get to extra innings?
The Phillies trailed 4-1 when the bottom of the seventh inning began. Santana then started the Phillies comeback with an improbable hit.
The left-handed hitter did what just about every old-fashion fan screams at the television when seeing the opposing team out three infielders on one side of the field.
He hit the ball where the fielders weren’t.
Santana slapped a single to left field that Dodgers third baseman Manny Machado hadn’t been playing closer to shortstop. The ball left Santana’s bat at 59 mph – the second softest ball hit during the game.
Maikel Franco followed with a double to drive in Santana and cut the Dodgers lead to 4-2.
After two fly-ball outs, Jorge Alfaro crushed a 91.1 mph fastball from Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda for a two-run home run. The crowd roared as the ball left Alfaro’s bat at 114.1 mph and traveled 446 feet before disappearing somewhere in right center field to tie the game.
Little did the fans know but there was plenty of baseball ahead.
Good teams tend to win quirky games that start at night and end in the morning. The Phillies are now 7-3 in extra-inning contests. It was the Phillies longest game since they played 18 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013.
Despite the late/early hour, the Phillies clubhouse was energetic. Music blasted.
"The most notable performance was the group," Kapler said. "It was not one person individually. It was the bullpen. It was the big hits. It was the fight, the tenacity. It was the grind. It was the drive. It was the character."
It was the resiliency.
