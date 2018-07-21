ATLANTIC CITY — The weather was far from ideal Saturday, but spectators still gathered along the Boardwalk and beach to watch world-class athletes compete in the city’s second annual Major League Triathlon.
MLT, which began in 2016 and came here for the first time in 2017, is a team-based, short-distance event that allows fans to easily follow the action. The event started and finished at the LandShark Bar and Grill.
Near the end of the race, heavy rain came with winds, and the temperature quickly dropped, but fans said they still enjoyed the event.
Bob Long said he just recently learned of the event.
“Anything involving running, I love,” said Long, 54, of Galloway Township. “The shorter (distance), the better. ... I was in a biathlon before, but never a triathlon.”
Long, a 1982 Absegami High School graduate, said he ran a school-record 2 minutes, 06.2 seconds in the 800-meter run as a senior. That record was broken the following season, added Long, a substitute teacher at Absegami.
“I love this,” he said of the unique triathlon team event.
Andrew Formmer, a 20-year-old from Maryland, learned about MLT last year but was unable to attend.
MLT has three other races scheduled this season: Aug. 4 at Vail Valley, Colorado; Sept. 22 in Tempe, Arizona; and Oct. 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“I am looking forward to some really exciting racing,” Formmer said. “This is the closest one to me, and I knew some of the athletes before, so I wanted to see what it was all about.”
Nine coed teams competed in the event that consisted of a 300-meter swim relay in the ocean, followed on the Boardwalk by a 4-mile bike ride and a 1-mile run. One athlete completed the course and then his or her teammates followed.
The Carolina Gliders won, the first team with all four athletes finished. The Atlantic City Waves, the local professional triathlon team, finished seventh.
Tommy Zaferes of the Gliders said, “Not crashing on the bike was the hardest part.
“It was very slick when the rain started, so I went around every U-turn extremely slow, making sure I didn’t crash.”
The MLT event featured an international field, including the Colorado Peaks, Florida Sun, San Diego Stingrays, Arizona Kingsnakes, Guardians de Guadalajara (Mexico), Gold Coast Tritons (Australia) and Toronto Freeze (Canada).
Philadelphia resident Brian Kelly, who was sharing a meal on a balcony along the Boardwalk with wife Kristen, son Thomas and daughter Maura, noticed the setup for the triathlon.
He said he was impressed before the race even started
“We just happened to come down for this weekend,” said Kelly, 40. “I was eager to see the swimmers ... especially because it’s getting windy and getting choppy out in the ocean.”
Kentucky native Mike Fletcher, who was with his wife, Kathy, on vacation, saw banners across the Boardwalk and “thought it was a wonderful thing” to attend.
“We are heading back home tonight,” he said, “but it was good that we were able to see part of this. ... It is a great atmosphere, and you don’t have to go far to see it all.”
Staff Photographer Dale Gerhard contributed to this report.
