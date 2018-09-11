VINELAND — The Detroit Lions have claimed offensive lineman Jamil Demby, a Vineland High School graduate, off waivers, according to reports.
Lions claim OL Jamil Demby off waivers from Rams https://t.co/YIj3lCdQLB via @thelionswire They are panicing— JerryD (@JerryD12238647) September 11, 2018
Last week, the Rams waived Demby to make space for Aaron Donald on their 53-man.
Demby was taken in the sixth round by L.A. at the NFL Draft in June. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman was drafted out of the University of Maine, where he started 40 games for the Black Bears.
