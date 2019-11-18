Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Montclair State University ‘s Brennan Ray was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Sunday. The sophomore defensive back is a 2018 Lower Cape May High School graduate from Woodbine.
Montclair State University sophomore Brennan Ray was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Sunday. The defensive back, 2018 Lower Cape May High School graduate from Woodbine, made three tackles, including one for a loss, in the Hawks’ 40-12 win over Kean. He blocked an extra point attempt in the first quarter and intercepted a 2-point conversion attempt and returned it 99 yards for a defensive two-point PAT. He also returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown in the win.
Montclair State University sophomore football player Brennan Ray was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Sunday.
Ray, a defensive back, made three tackles, including one for a loss, in the Hawks’ 40-12 win over Kean. He blocked an extra point attempt in the first quarter and intercepted a 2-point conversion attempt and returned it 99 yards for a defensive two-point PAT. He also returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown.
Ray, a 2018 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate from Woodbine, finished the season with 58 tackles, including seven for a loss, two sacks and four interceptions.
Also for Montclair, OL Angelo Greer (St. Joseph) started at right guard for an offense that gained 400 yards of total offense against Kean. DL Austin Smith (Egg Harbor Township) made two tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, and DeAndre Tull-Kennedy (Vineland) had one tackle.
For Kean, RB Jason Giresi (Lacey Township) had a 17-yard reception. LB Dietrich Trumbauer (EHT) made eight tackles. DB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May) had five tackles, including one for a loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
WR Elijah Nichols (Millville) had four receptions for 57 yards in Framingham State’s 47-6 win over Worcester. He caught a 38-yard TD pass and threw a 5-yard TD pass.
LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) made six tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, and had two pass breakups in Wesley’s 42-7 win over Christopher Newport. DB Dominique Daniel (Oakcrest) made one tackle, and WR Taz’Mire Burton (Bridgeton) had a 5-yard run.
Framingham State and Wesley will meet in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament at noon Saturday.
RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) rushed for 56 yards on 17 carries, scoring on a 26-yard run, in Rutgers’ 56-21 loss to Ohio State. WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had three receptions for 57 yards, including a 45-yard TD catch.
LB Isaiah Watson (Cedar Creek) had two tackles in Albany’s 24-17 win over New Hampshire.
DB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) had seven tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in Florida A&M’s 39-7 win over Howard.
RB Dante Moore (EHT) had a tackle in Penn’s 24-20 win over Harvard.
DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine Prep) had three tackles in Sacred Heart’s 13-6 win over Lehigh. DB A’laam Horne (St. Joseph) made two tackles.
LB Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) made eight tackles in Villanova’s 35-7 win over Long Island. K/P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 32 yards on two punts, including one inside the 20, averaged 54.7 yards on three kickoffs and made a tackle.
DB Malachi Timberlake (Cedar Creek) had a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup in Florida Tech’s 42-3 win over Shorter.
DB Chase Stephensen (Lacey Township) made five tackles in Kutztown’s 37-35 loss to Slippery Rock.
WR Chris Dolan (Absegami) had a 17-yard reception in Millersville’s 17-7 loss to Mercyhurst.
K Pat Davis (Lacey) made 4 of 5 PATs and averaged 44 yards on six kickoffs in Pace’s 34-20 win over Southern Connecticut State.
OL Shane Ecker (Vineland) started at left guard for an Alvernia offense that gained 415 total yards in a 49-28 loss to Misericordia. WR Otis Harold (Vineland) had a 4-yard reception.
LB Dan Walsh (Ocean City) had three tackles, including two sacks, in U.S. Merchant Marine’s 56-41 win over Coast Guard.
DB Nate Chapman (Vineland) made nine tackles, including one for a loss, and a forced fumble in Moravian’s 52-7 loss to Muhlenberg.
DL Sunny Tapp (St. Joseph) made six tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, in Rowan’s 24-20 win over The College of New Jersey. LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) made five stops. DB Ryan Swenson (Mainland Regional) added one tackle.
For TCNJ, LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) had a team-leading 14 tackles, including half a tackle for a loss. QB Andrew Donoghue (Ocean City) completed 12 of 21 passes for 178 yards, one TD and one interception. He also made three tackles. TE Joe Marczyk (Holy Spirit) made four tackles, including one for a loss.
P Clay Olley (Cedar Creek) averaged 32.5 yards on four punts, landing three inside the 20, in Susquehanna’s 63-7 win over Juniata.
DL Owen Kramer (Holy Spirit) had six tackles, including two for a loss, in Widener’s 28-21 loss to Delaware Valley.
QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) completed 12 of 24 passes for 118 yards with one interception in Wilkes’ 24-14 win over King’s College. He rushed 19 times for 67 yards, scoring on runs of 9 and 14 yards, and caught a 19-yard pass. RB Kamaal Reed (Cedar Creek) had two receptions for 24 yards and 5 yards rushing.
WR Austin Shiner (Absegami) had an 11-yard reception in William Paterson’s 42-13 loss to Salisbury. DL Chozen Davis (Atlantic City) had three tackles, including half a tackle for a loss.
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013
