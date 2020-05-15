Brett Brown joked that because of the COVID-19 pandemic he's walked many miles and has the fittest dog in Philadelphia.
The 76ers coach says his wife, despite the quarantine, still loves him.
He also says Philadelphia’s goal is the same as it was March 11 — the Sixers’ last game before the virus shut most of society down. Brown said the Sixers cannot use the pandemic as an excuse.
“When it’s go-time, we’ve got to go,” he said. “We are hunting to still contend for a championship. That hasn’t changed.”
Brown shared these and other thoughts when he met the media on a Zoom call Friday afternoon. When the virus shut the NBA down, the Sixers were 39-26 and the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.
There have been multiple national media reports the NBA is gearing up to return in some form. Despite the break, Brown hasn’t wavered from his often-stated belief that Philadelphia is a team built for the postseason.
“I think everybody is starved to get back and play,” he said.
The Sixers would need three weeks of preparation to get ready if the season resumes, according to Brown.
The time off caused by the pandemic could benefit Philadelphia. When play stopped, Ben Simmons was out with a back injury that was so painful it caused him to vomit during Philadelphia’s game in Milwaukee against Bucks on Feb. 22. Simmons has been allowed to rehab his injury at the team’s Camden training facility during the break.
“The professionalism and discipline that he has shown, having that pass to get into the facility, he’s teed off on that,” Brown said. "He’s been outstanding. It could be a little bit of the silver lining on this pandemic, the opportunity to get somebody like Ben back into our team.”
Brown also said he’s optimistic about the condition of center Joel Embiid, who at times in his career struggled to stay in optimum shape. Brown said he wants to play Embiid an average of 38 minutes per game in the playoffs.
“Joel is always a topic,” Brown said. “I’ve had many conversations with Jo and spoke with him (Friday morning). He’s got a real desire to be at a playing weight that equals his best since he’s been in the league.”
There has been plenty of debate on what the NBA will look like when it returns. Will games be played in one location? Will fans be allowed to attend? Brown said empty arenas will not impact the competitiveness of games.
“Obviously playing in front of no fans, especially our fans, is not ideal,” he said. “It’s going to have some level of an impact. Just the fact that we’re playing again might be able to minimize the awkwardness playing in front of zero fans."
Brown is in his seventh season as Sixers coach. This was seen by many fans and media as a make-or-break season for him. Brown’s job status will be a topic of debate whether or not the NBA returns.
The Sixers regular season was somewhat disappointing. They were 29-2 at home and a perplexing 10-24 on the road.
Brown said he’s human and thinks about what the current situation could mean for his future. What he wants is for he and the team to have a chance to prove itself.
“We've gone through naviculars, pandemics, and five GMs and 100 whatever players, and here we are,” Brown said. “I feel it's incomplete, we need to be able to come back to the table, take the team that we have, the work we've been putting in, and let that be judgment day.”
