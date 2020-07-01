Brett Brown has a lot on his mind.
For now, basketball — though still vitally important — doesn’t seem to be at the forefront.
The 76ers coach’s recent discussions with Philadelphia players has been 99% on the Black Lives Matter movement and 1% on basketball. The NBA season is set to resume at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida, later this month.
“This thing that we’re talking about, for me, as a 59-year-old white man is just jaw-dropping in relation to being educated,” Brown said on a Zoom video conference call with reporters Wednesday. “I do not walk in my players’ shoes, but I do know a good heart. I do know right and wrong, and I hope the role that I have (is) to lead as best as I can.”
Brown is one of 11 NBA coaches on the National Basketball Coaches Association’s committee on racial justice and reform. It was established after the May death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The NBA plans to write “Black Lives Mater” on the court and give players the opportunity to wear social justice messages instead of their names on the back of their jerseys in Orlando.
“I look forward to getting in Orlando and looking at my guys and figuring out what’s our path,” Brown said. “What can we do as a team? How about Philly? When you really dig in what’s going on in Philly that we can maybe make a difference.”
Next for Brown on his list of priorities is the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown said no Sixers player tested positive in the NBA’s first-round of mandatory testing in June. He also said no Sixers player has opted out of competing in Orlando. But still, he wants to know how safe the players feel and if they really want to be at the bubble site and possibly spend three months away from their friends and families.
“To (say) everybody is not feeling some level of anxiety (about the resumption of play), whatever the level might be, would be recklessly naive,” Brown said. “You’re going down there, and you’re curious as to how this all works out.”
Still, Brown has confidence in the precautions the NBA has taken and will take to protect players and coaches from the virus.
“Safety rules the day,” Brown said. “The pedantic anal type of things they’re trying to do ensure people’s safety is off the charts. I hold a high level of optimism, but I feel like I also live in reality. I hold hope, faith in our league and the people that run it.”
Finally, there’s basketball.
The Sixers began mandatory individual workouts Wednesday. When the virus shut the NBA down, the Sixers were 39-26 and the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Sixers are scheduled to head to Orlando on July 9. Philadelphia’s first of eight regular-season games in Orlando will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 against the Indiana Pacers.
Brown said Ben Simmons, who was out with a back injury when the season went on hiatus, is completely healthy and ready to play.
Brown also said nobody on the Sixers worked harder than Joel Embiid during the hiatus.
The Sixers believe they have a team built for the postseason. Brown’s job might just depend on how far Philadelphia advances.
“I believe we’re going to respond,” he said. “We’re going down excited to reclaim an opportunity.”
