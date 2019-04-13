PHILADELPHIA – There has been plenty of speculation as to what the postseason will mean to Brett Brown’s coaching future with the Sixers.
Philadelphia co-owner Josh Harris did not squelch that speculation Saturday afternoon.
Harris said he expected the Sixers to make a deep playoff run.
“Really for us the season starts now,” Harris said before the Sixers hosted the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their first-round series. “We all have high expectations. I think we want to make a deep playoff run. I think we have the talent do it.”
How does he define a deep playoff run? Harris said he thought the team has the talent to advance farther than they did last year when it lost to the Boston Celtics in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
“Were going to take it one series at a time,” Harris said. “Let’s start by beating the Nets.”
Harris expressed confidence in Brown, but when asked if Brown would coach the team next season, Harris did not say yes.
“He’s our coach going into the playoffs,” Harris said. “We’re supportive of Brett. We think he’s the right leader to take us where we need to go in the playoffs. I’m focused on the Brooklyn Nets, and he’s focused on the Brooklyn Nets.”
