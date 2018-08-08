Brett Kennedy showed some grit in his major league debut Wednesday night.
The 2012 Atlantic City High School graduate pitched for the San Diego Padres against the Milwaukee Brewers.
There were some negatives.
There were some positives.
The Brigantine resident threw four innings, allowing 11 hits and six runs. He struck out three and walked none.
The worst came in the first inning when Kennedy allowed seven straight hits – including three consecutive home runs – and five runs. Kennedy is the first pitcher big-league history to allow three straight home runs in his first major league inning.
Despite the rough first inning, there was plenty for the 24-year-old Kennedy to build on, according to baseballsavant.com.
He threw 87 pitches and got 14 swing-and-miss strikes. That’s a 16 percent swing-and-miss ratio. By comparison Nationals starter Max Scherzer leads baseball with a 16.4 percent swing-and-miss ratio.
Kennedy’s slider was particularly effective. He threw it 29 times and got nine swing-and-misses.
Kennedy’s two-seam fastball averaged 93.4 mph. His slider averaged 83.1 mph. That difference is enough to keep major league hitters off-balance.
Kennedy’s biggest issue was he threw a total of 46 fastballs but got just three swing-and-miss strikes. Two of three home runs Kennedy allowed came on fastballs.
Kennedy bounced back from the first inning to allow one run and four hits in his final three innings.
His mental toughness and slider should serve him well going forward.
Kennedy's next start should come next weekend against the Los Angeles Angels and 2009 Millville High School graduate Mike Trout.
