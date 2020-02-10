The Bridgeton High School girls basketball team took a big early lead and held on to beat host Cape May Tech 37-32 Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.
Nijah Tanksley scored nine points for the Bulldogs (11-8) and Jada Edwards, Allannah Hadden and Tatyana Chandler each had eight points. Abigail Moore and Ry’Nayjah Sydnor each scored two points.
Emily Pasceri scored nine points for Cape May Tech (6-13), and Kennedy Campbell and Isabella Schmucker added six apiece. Other scorers for the Hawks: Alyssa Gery (5), Leah Williams (4), Olivia Albrecht (2).
Bridgeton: 18 6 1 12 – 37
CMT: 4 5 8 15 – 32
From Saturday
War Vs. the Shore
No. 7 Ocean City 37,
Raritan 20
The Ocean City High School girls basketball team won its 13th straight game in a War Vs. the Shore game at Mainland Regional. The War Vs. the Shore matched Cape-Atlantic League teams against their Shore Conference counterparts. Marin Panico led the Red Raiders (14-5) with 10 points, while Abbey Fenton added 9.
Ocean City is No. 7 in The Press Elite 11 ranking.
Raritan 5 2 6 7 – 20
Ocean City 12 10 10 5 – 37
Toms River South 47,
Cedar Creek 33
Kelle Anwander led the winners with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Tay Tay Parker sparked Cedar Creek with 13.
TRS 12 5 11 19 – 47
Cedar Creek 4 13 13 3 – 33
Toms River North 58,
Atlantic City 55
Freshman center Quanirah Cherry-Montague led Atlantic City with 11 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Ciani Redd-Howard contributed 11 points and eight rebounds for the Vikings (13-6).
Georgia Pissott scored the winning basket with 25 seconds left and finished with 14 for Toms River North (14-4).
TRN 8 16 19 15 – 58
A.C. 10 14 15 16 –55
Red Bank Regional 49,
Absegami 29
Haleigh Schafer led Absegami with 14.
Red Bank: 18 18 10 3 — 49
Absegami: 4 13 2 10 – 29
No. 2 Manchester Twp. 42,
No. 10 Mainland Reg. 37
Mainland Regional fell just short of upsetting Manchester Township, the No. 2-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
Manchester outscored Mainland 17-6 in the fourth quarter. Mainland is ranked No. 10 in The Elite 11.
Destiny Adams scored 18 for Manchester, while Kylee Watson led Mainland with 11.
This was a matchup of defending state champions. Manchester won Group II last season, while Mainland won Group III. Manchester beat Mainland in last season’s Tournament of Champions quarterfinal.
Manchester 10 8 8 17 — 43
Mainland 9 11 11 6 — 37
Toms River East 51,
ACIT 36
Jordyn Madigan sparked Toms River East with 14. Julianna Montero scored 12 for ACIT.
TRE: 12 13 12 14 – 51
ACIT: 13 6 8 9 — 36
Pinelands Regional 33,
Lower Cape May 22
Skylar Callahan sank two 3-pointers and led Pinelands Regional with 10. Lyndsay Holden scored 12 for Lower.
Pinelands: 9 17 1 6 – 33
LCM: 4 5 5 6 — 20
