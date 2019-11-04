Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Florida A&M's Markquese Bell (5) gets a tackle against Southern University on Saturday. Bell, a 2017 Bridgeton High School graduate, had two interceptions and three tackles in the 27-21 win for the Rattlers.
Florida A&M’s Markquese Bell (5) chases a Southern University ball carrier Saturday. Bell, a 2017 Bridgeton High School graduate, had two interceptions and three tackles in the Rattlers’ 27-21 win.
Stanley Denmark, FAMU Sports
Florida A&M's Markquese Bell (5) gets a tackle against Southern University on Saturday. Bell, a 2017 Bridgeton High School graduate, had two interceptions and three tackles in the 27-21 win for the Rattlers.
Sophomore linebacker Markquese Bell had another strong day on defense to helped the Florida A&M University football team win its eighth straight game, 52-30 over Delaware State.
Bell, a 2017 Bridgeton High School graduate, had six tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup to help the Rattlers improve to 8-1.
Bell's four interceptions, eight pass breakups and two forced fumbles lead the team. He is third in tackles (42) and second in tackles for a loss with five.
DT Ray Ellis (Holy Spirit) had a tackle in Florida Atlantic's 35-24 win over Western Kentucky.
WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had a 14-yard reception in Rutgers' 38-10 loss to Illinois.
LB Isaiah Watson (Cedar Creek) had three tackles and a pass breakup in Albany's 47-31 loss to Maine.
DL Justin Kennedy (St. Joseph) made four tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in Central Connecticut State's 27-13 win over Wagner.
For Wagner, QB Ryan Yost (Holy Spirit) completed 18 of 32 for 137 yards, including his first career TD pass and three interceptions.
S Cejai Parrish (St. Joseph) made six tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, in Northern Arizona's 66-38 loss to Eastern Washington.
DB Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) had two tackles and DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine Prep) added one in Sacred Heart's 24-17 win over Bryant.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) carried the ball 10 times for 86 yards and two touchdowns in San Diego's 49-7 win over Drake. He scored on runs of 19 and 2 yards and added five receptions for 41 yards.
LB Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) had five tackles, including one for a loss, in Villanova's 28-20 loss to New Hampshire. K/P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 41 yards on five punts, including two inside the 20-yard line, and 60.8 yards on four kickoffs with one touchback.
DB Chase Stephensen (Lacey Township) had four tackles and an interception in Kutztown's 30-17 win over West Chester.
WR Chris Dolan (Absegami) had two receptions for 15 yards in Millersville's 26-21 loss to Bloomsburg. He also had five kickoff returns for 70 yards.
K Pat Davis (Lacey) made all five extra point attempts and averaged 56 yards with two touchbacks on kickoffs in Pace's 35-25 win over American International.
DL Alex Walk (Absegami) had a tackle in Shippensburg's 65-32 win over Lock Haven.
LB John Searight (Absegami) had a tackle in Dickinson's 51-21 win over Juniata.
QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) completed 10 of 14 passes for 145 yards and three TDs and a 27-yard run in Wilkes' 45-20 win over FDU-Florham. RB Kamaal Reed (Cedar Creek) had six rushed for 25 yards. For FDU-Florham, DB Isaiah Blakley (Vineland) had a tackle.
WR Elijah Nichols (St. Augustine) had five receptions for 111 yards in Framingham State's 16-6 win over Massachusetts Maritime.
RB Jason Giresi (Lacey) had 16 carries for 69 yards in Kean's 37-0 win over William Paterson. LB Dietrich Trumbauer (Egg Harbor Township) had six tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup. DB Purvis Hatcher (Cumberland Regional) had and interception and a pass breakup, and DB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) added a tackle. For William Paterson, DL Chozen Davis (Atlantic City) made seven tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss.
DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) had five tackles and an interception in Montclair State's 24-17 win over Rowan. DB DeAndre Tull-Kennedy (Vineland) had four tackles, and DL Austin Smith (EHT) added two stops.
For Rowan, RB Ifreke Andy (Absegami) had 13 yards on seven carries. LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) had six tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, and an interception. DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton) had five tackles, including one for a loss, and two pass breakups. DB Ryan Swenson (Mainland Regional) had two tackles. LB Sunny Tapp (St. Joseph) made three tackles, including half a tackle for a loss.
DB Nate Chapman (Vineland) had three tackles in Moravian's 17-16 win over Franklin & Marshall.
LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) made five tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, and recovered a fumble in Wesley's 31-13 win over The College of New Jersey. DB Dominique Daniel (Oakcrest) made two tackles. TE Ricky Hess (Oakcrest) had an 11-yard reception, and WR Taz'Mire Burton (Bridgeton) had a reception.
For TCNJ, QB Andrew Donoghue (Ocean City) completed 17 of 33 passes for 137 yards and two TDs with an inteception. LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) had a team-leading eight tackles.
DB Shane Jones (Cedar Creek) had three tackles in Ursinus' 37-16 win over McDaniel.
