SHIP BOTTOM — The Brigantine Beach Patrol needed some help if it was going to repeat its Ship Bottom Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race championship Tuesday.
Thanks to Ocean City, that’s exactly what it got.
Brigantine finished the night with an ironman medley win for a 27-25 edge in total points over Harvey Cedars. Ocean City finished third with 21.
Patrol Chief Kip Emig attributed the win to his team’s depth.
“It really is a team aspect,” Emig, 53, said. “You have your swimmers, your paddlers, your rowers, and just put them all together.”
Twelve beach patrols competed in the event, which followed a 7-5-3-2-1 point format. The first race was the surf dash, followed by the 1,000-foot row, paddle pickup, row relay, paddle relay and ironman medley.
Heading into the final race, Brigantine trailed Harvey Cedars 22-20. A win would net Brigantine seven points, but Harvey Cedars could tie it with a runner-up finish for five points. With the tiebreaker being first-place finishes, Harvey would then come out on top, having won three of the previous races to Brigantine’s zero.
After the running and swimming portions of the medley, Brigantine began to break away with Harvey Cedars in second.
Suddenly, Harvey Cedar’s Joe Pantaleo slipped off his paddle just 10 yards from the shore. Ocean City’s Bryan Theiss closed the gap in third, and the row team of Sean McCann and Shannin Theis passed Harvey for a second-place finish, giving Brigantine the overall points win and putting O.C. in third for points.
Shannin Theis said they felt good about their chances to take second halfway through the row leg.
“We looked over (at Harvey and Brigantine), and we knew that we were in (the top three),” said Theiss, 43, of Ocean City. “We knew one boat was out: Brigantine.
“But about halfway out, we started to pull on (Harvey) Cedars, moved into second place (and) turned the fly.”
McCann and Shannin Theiss also won the 1,000 row. Ship Bottom finished second and Brigantine third.
Brigantine’s Jack Savell did the paddle leg of the medley. Despite knowing the complicated circumstances of the final race, he treated it no differently.
“I just approach it like any other race,” said Savell, 17, of Haddon Township. “I just have to do my best and go out there as hard as I can.
“There’s not really much thinking to it. You have just to go out there and get it.”
Harvey Cedars won the surf dash with former Olympic triathlete Jarrod Shoemaker, Shane Stauffer and Ryan Corcoran. Ocean City finished second and Sea Girt third.
Billy Webster and Randy Townsend won the paddle pickup for Harvey. The two also won the paddle relay with Corcoran and Pantaleo.
Host Ship Bottom won the row relay. Finishing fourth in points with 20, it had a runner-up finish in the 1,000 row and third-place finishes in the paddle pickup and paddle relay.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.