PHILADELPHIA — The only time Eagles guard Brandon Brooks was exposed last week was when the ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue hit the newstands.
Brooks, tackle Lane Johnson, center Jason Kelce, guard Isaac Seumalo and backup tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai — starting tackle Jason Peters declined to participate — posed in the buff outside Lincoln Financial Field for the issue.
“People come and go all the time in this business, so you never know how much longer you’re going to be with the same group of guys,” Johnson told ESPN.com last week. “This is a special group of guys, and I wanted to capture that moment and capture these guys so we can maybe look back one day and just smile.”
Brooks was all smiles last Sunday.
The 30-year-old started at right guard and played 55 snaps in the Eagles’ 32-27 victory over the Washington Redskins eight months after rupturing his right Achilles tendon in a playoff game at New Orleans.
“I always knew I was going to be fine, man,” Brooks said Sunday. “I appreciate the organization and the trainers having faith in me knowing my body and allowing me to go out there and play.”
Brooks played very well.
According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-5, 335-pounder was the second-ranked right guard during Week 1 of the NFL regular season, trailing only New Orleans’ Larry Warford.
Brooks was supposed to be on a pitch count that limited him to about 30 snaps against the Redskins, but he wound up convincing coach Doug Pederson and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland to let him stay in the lineup for all but 20 of the team’s 75 offensive plays.
The Eagles offensive line allowed just one sack and paved the way for running backs Darren Sproles (47 yards on nine carries), Jordan Howard (44 on six) and rookie Miles Sanders (25 on 11) to rush for a combined 116 yards on 26 carries (4.5 yards per carry).
Brooks also had a big role in Wentz converting three quarterback sneaks into first downs.
“(The quarterback sneak) is a great play for us,” Pederson said. “First of all, we try to run behind Brandon, the right guard, the right side. He’s powerful, and the way he gets low, that’s a key in those situations.”
For Brooks to play, let alone play well, was impressive.
After suffering the injury against the Saints on Jan. 13, he was expected to miss the first part of the 2019 regular season. But he took an aggressive approach to rehab, beginning workouts just six weeks after his surgery Jan. 17. He was out of his walking boot by mid-March, was on the field doing individual work the first day of training camp in late July, and was cleared to participate in the joint practices against Baltimore three weeks ago.
“You get to that fork in the road, and you can either come back how you were or not come back at all,” Brooks said. “I just knew all the work I put in, I was going to be fine and ready to go.”
Note: Sanders thought he had scored his first NFL touchdown on a 21-yard run against the Redskins, but the play was nullified by a holding penalty on rookie wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. According to the Allentown Morning Call, the league reviewed the play and determined the penalty should not have been called.
“I knew it wasn’t a penalty,” Sanders said Thursday. “But it is what it is. We got the W, and that’s all that matters.”
