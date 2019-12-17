Five Philadelphia Eagles were selected to the initial rosters for the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida Tuesday night.
Guard Brandon Brooks, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, tight end Zach Ertz, center Jason Kelce and long snapper Rick Lovato were chosen in voting by coaches, fans and fellow players.
Guard Brandon Brooks was arguably the most deserving of the group. Brooks, who is a Pro Bowler for the third straight season, rebounded from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in January to play in all 14 of the Eagles’ games this season.
The 6-foot-5, 335-pounder, who was also chosen as the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner, missed most of the Eagles’ game against Seattle with an anxiety-related illness.
Brooks was named as a starter for the NFC team along with Dallas’ Zack Martin. Washington Brandon Scherff is the backup.
Cox was chosen for the fifth straight time despite posting mediocre stats this season. The 6-4, 310-pounder has 47 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three and a half sacks, which is his lowest total since he had three sacks in 2013.
He was named as a starter with Los Angeles Rams’ standout Aaron Donald while Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett was also selected.
Ertz was picked for the third straight year. He was selected as a backup behind San Francisco’s George Kittle.
Ertz, 6-5 and 250 pounds leads the Eagles with 84 receptions for 888 yards and six touchdowns this season. A year ago, he set the NFL season record for catches in a season by a tight end with 116.
Kelce earned his third berth on the Pro Bowl in his career and first since the 2016 season. The 6-3, 295-pounder was named as the starter, with Dallas Travis Frederick also making the roster. He’s the only Eagles’ offensive player to have played in all 1,037 snaps this season.
Lovato, 6-2 and 249 pounds, became the first Eagles long snapper to make the Pro Bowl since Jon Dorenbos in 2014. Lovato replaced Dorenbos toward the end of the 2016 season and held the job for the last three full seasons.
Among other positions, Seattle’s Russell Wilson, New Orleans Drew Brees and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers were selected as the NFC quarterbacks ahead of Carson Wentz. Green Bay’s David Bakhtiari, Dallas’ Tyron Smith and New Orleans’ Terron Armstead are the tackles ahead of Lane Johnson.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.