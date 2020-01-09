The Wildwood High School boys basketball team beat Clayton 118-97 in a Tri-County Conference Classic Division game at Clayton on Thursday.
Karl Brown led Wildwood with 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Diante Miles had 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Max McGrath added 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Omariam McNeal had 25 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.
Other scorers for the Warriors were Seamus Fynes (12), Joel Robinson (7), Ethan Burke (4) and Ernie Troiano (3).
Kevin Pretlow scored 28 for Clayton. Malachi Cantey had 18. Isaiah Harold and Matt Seagrave added 14 apiece. Other scorers were Jordan Brown (9), Ter’Meir Hill (8), TiJere Jackson (2), Zaire Cesar (2) and D’Andre Owens (2).
Wildwood; 28 26 31 33—118
Clayton; 22 18 26 31—97
Girls basketball
Lower Cape May Reg. 35,
Oakcrest 34
Lindsay Holden scored 19 for Lower Cape May. Alyssa Wagner added eight. Gabi Grey and Emma Hec added four apiece.
Nay Nay Clark scored 21 for Oakcrest. Nephtalie Dorce had six points. Chi Chi Ibeawuchi and Jackie Cooper scored two apiece. Jasmine LeClair added three.
Lower: 4 10 10 11−35
Oakcrest: 9 11 9 3−34
Williamstown 40,
Hammonton 22
Jilonne Daley scored 13 for Williamstown (8-0). Cailey Appenzeller and Danielle Jeffreys added 11 and 10, respectively. Other scorers were Kayla Dougherty (4) and Madison Miskar (2).
Jada Thompson and Khristina Washington scored nine apiece for Hammonton (2-3). No other information was available.
Hammonton: 6 4 9 3−22
Williamstown: 13 7 6 14−40
Cumberland Reg. 42,
Triton Reg. 33
Reonna Givens scored 18 for Cumberland. Cioni Simmons added nine, and Taleah Robinson had eight. Christina Miletta and Aniah Hitchens had two apiece. Alex Hitchner finished with three.
Broghan Henry scored 10 for Triton. Debra Beecher had eight. Gia Teti added six. Other scorers were Tori Foster (5), A’lonie Hairston (2), Nicole Morsillo (2) and Rylee Shappell (2).
Cumberland: 8 7 15 12−42
Triton: 5 7 9 14−33
Cedar Creek 58,
Vineland 50
Tay Tay Parker scored 20 for Cedar Creek (2-3). Abby Gunnels added 10. Gabbie Luko had eight, and Jezlyn Cross had nine. Ashley Nicolichia (6) and Ana Cintron (4) also scored.
Egypt Owens led Vineland with 22 points. Mikeyla Rivera scored 16. Samantha Jones, Julie Janetta and Skylar Fowlkes added four apiece. The Fighting Clan fell to 2-6.
Vineland: 3 20 13 14−50
Cedar Creek: 18 18 12 10−58
Wildwood 74,
Clayton 11
Leah Benichou led Wildwood with 17 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Jenna Hans added 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Maya Benichou scored 12. Other scorers were Torence Gallo (10), Imene Fathi (7), Gabby Keoughan (6), Winter Favre (4) and Ava Troiano (2). The Warriors improved to 7-1.
Rebecca Gourley and Victoria Copeland scored three apiece for Clayton 1-6. Jillian Cox added two.
Clayton: 3 5 0 3−11
Wildwood: 24 26 14 10−74
From Wednesday
Atlantic Christian 72,
Cape May Tech 51
Sydney Pearson led Atlantic Christian (2-1) with 25 points, 15 rebounds, seven steals and four blocks. Chloe Vogel had 13 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds. Cristen Winkel added 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Liv Chapman had nine points, nine rebounds, six steals, five blocks and three assists. Emily Kelley and Paige Noble scored four apiece.
Emily Pasceri had 20 points and five rebounds for Cape May Tech. Leah Williams finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Kennedy Campbell added seven points, five rebounds and four steals. Other scorers were Alex Garcia (4) and Sydney King (4).
Atlantic Chr.: 22 19 14 17−72
Cape May Tech: 8 13 15 15−50
Point Pleasant Beach 42,
Barnegat 24
Cassidy Burns scored 17 for Point Pleasant Beach. Allison House added seven. Patricia Pizzo finished with five points. Kristen Ohlinger (2), Grace Frauenheim (2) and Hannah Hensler (1) also scored.
Kya Joseph led Barnegat with nine points. Calli Dunn, Isabel Guiro and Cara McCoy each scored four. Kaya Foy added two, and Sofia Gialanella added one.
Barnegat: 0 2 9 13−24
PPB: 15 9 3 15−42
Boys swimming
Barnegat 132,
Lower Cape May Reg. 35
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— B (Tyler Grant, Ryan Schager, Kaden Jason, Josh Hutton) 1:54.34; 200 Freestyle— Ethan Sackett B 2:07.26; 200 IM— Hutton B 2:22.72; 50 Freestyle— Jason B 23.64; 100 Butterfly— Jason B 1:08.75; 100 Freestyle— Sackett B 54.70; 500 Freestyle— Christopher Longo B 5:55.57; 200 Freestyle Relay— B (Hutton, Collin Zarenkiewicz, Declan Lustenberger, Sackett) 1:42.59; 100 Backstroke— Grant B 1:03.70; 100 Breaststroke— Hutton B 1:14.04; 400 Freestyle Relay— B (Sackett, Lustenberger, Grant, Jason) 3:48.62.
Records— Barnegat 4-2, Lower 1-4.
Girls bowling
Washington Twp. 4, Our Lady of Mercy 0: W: Grace Kim (156 game, 459 series), Asia Bolden (149 game, 390 series). O: Meadow Karpiak (126 game, 354 series), Maggie Douglas (139 game, 326 series).
Wrestling
From Wednesday
Cedar Creek 58,
St. Joseph 23
106— John Hagaman C by forfeit; 113— River Aponte C by forfeit; 120— Thomas Prychka C p. Douglas Ferinaccio (1:19); 126— Josh Maldonado C p. Marco Caponi (1:21); 132— Aiden Sandfort C md. Jason Guerrera 12-2; 138— Oscar Perez C by forfeit; 145— Nimil Shah; 152— Gahad Hughes S inj. Austin Alcantara; 160— Miguel Perez C by forfeit; 170— Alexi Giordano S tf. Antonio Guercioni 18-3 (6:00); 182— Kevin Mayfield S p. Angel Martinez (0:42); 195— Nur Ibn Al-Islam C by forfeit; 220— Carlos Figueroa C by forfeit; 285— Paul Williams S by forfeit.
