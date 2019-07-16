PHILADELPHIA - Bryce Harper experienced his best moment as a Phillies player Tuesday night.
The Phillies desperately needed it.
Harper hit a two-run double off Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in the bottom of the ninth to give Philadelphia much-needed 9-8 win.
In addition to the double, Harper also hit a 458-foot, three-run home run in the second inning. It was the type of game players, who sign a 13-year, $330 million contract in the off-season as Harper did, are supposed to have.
"That's what it's all about," Harper said. "That's baseball. Jansen is one of the best closers in baseball. It's always fun. Dodgers-Phils, it's a big series. Going against the best in baseball and winning is always a blast."
The win came a night after the Dodgers beat Philadelphia 16-2 in a game the Phillies appeared unfocused and lackadaisical. That loss caused fans to question the very direction of the franchise.
"After (Monday's) loss and how brutal that was for us and in some ways embarrassing," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said, "to come back and fight from the moment the game started until the very last play, nobody quit. That's the calling card of our team."
Before Harper's heroics, it appeared that even Mother Nature didn't want the Phillies to win.
Philadelphia led 6-5 as the top of the ninth was set to begin. Phillies closer Hector Neris was about to throw his first pitch when it started to pour and the umpired ordered the tarp on the field.
After a 22-minute, rain delay, Neris returned to the mound and promptly allowed a walk and a bloop hit.
After a strikeout, Neris threw Dodgers pinch hitter Max Beatty a 1-0, 87 mph splitter that hung right over the plate. Beatty hit it 420 feet into the right center field stands to give the Dodgers a two-run lead.
One pitch later, Neris hit Dodgers hitter David Freese with a 95 mph fastball. The umpires ejected Neris and Kapler. Neris said the pitch got away from him, and he wasn't trying to hit anybody.
The good news for the Phillies was that the bottom of the ninth would create as much joy as the top of the ninth did angst.
Pinch-hitter Andrew Knapp began the rally with a one-out double. Cesar Hernandez singled and Scott Kingery followed with a bloop single to score Knapp and cut the Dodgers lead to 8-7.
That brought Harper to the plate. He ripped the winning hit into center field. The day after demoralizing defeats, star players are supposed to carry the team to a win. That's what Harper did.
Harper has had a solid season, but he hadn't had a clutch hit like Tuesday's. Harper raised his hands over his head and jumped in celebration after rounding second base.
"He was clearly emotional and I understand there had been a lot of buildup that led to that moment," Kapler said. "It was quite a release for him."
The Phillies are now 2-3 on this critical seven-game homestand, which concludes with games Wednesday and Thursday against the Dodgers.
Philadelphia (49-46) is still in contention for a wild card spot but has struggled since June 1 with a 16-22 record.
Tuesday's win just as important for the Phillies mental health as it was its value in the standings
"We come every single day looking to win games," Harper said, "and looking to play the game the right way. We live for those moments."
