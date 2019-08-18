PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper left the Phillies' Sunday game early due to dehydration, the team announced.
Manager Gabe Kapler removed Harper between the fifth and sixth innings of the game against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park.
Rookie Adam Haseley replaced Harper.
The game was played in steamy, humid conditions. The right fielder walked and scored in the first inning and threw a runner out at second base in the top of the fourth inning.
The Padres led 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning.
In the first season of a 13-year contract with the Phillies, Harper is hitting .254 with 26 home runs and 90 RBIs.
